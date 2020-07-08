service Rating

I received great service for my Honda Accord the other day at Concord Honda. I have had a lot of trouble with them since I first leased my car. I arrived without appointment and was hoping for a quick service. My service advisor Felipe M. was very helpful and specific about what was completed after the service. He was very courteous and patient with questions that I had and wanted to make sure that my visit was an excellent one. The oil change and tire rotation was fast and did not require much wait time. My car was also vacuumed and ready to go within a reasonable time frame . I would recommend Felipe as their service advisor anytime they visit. Read more