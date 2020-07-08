Shakib Omar helped me with my lease. He is accommodating and personable. Never felt pressured like other sales reps are known for. Nothing but great things to say about Omar. I would absolutely recommend him to my friends and family. I give him an A++ for customer service!
PRAB was a great person and had the best customer service. He walked through everything with me (I’m a first buyer). Gave me some advice and gave me the best deal! I would definitely come again whenever I need a new car.
Concord Honda did a fine and speedy first service on my 3rd Pilot (2019) - my service provider, Gino, was professional, polite, and clearly spelled out the work that would be done and got my Pilot a much needed wash. I bought my 2nd and 3rd Pilots at Concord Honda and got excellent pricing from Ali Maloky. Good people.
I received great service for my Honda Accord the other day at Concord Honda. I have had a lot of trouble with them since I first leased my car. I arrived without appointment and was hoping for a quick service. My service advisor Felipe M. was very helpful and specific about what was completed after the service. He was very courteous and patient with questions that I had and wanted to make sure that my visit was an excellent one. The oil change and tire rotation was fast and did not require much wait time. My car was also vacuumed and ready to go within a reasonable time frame . I would recommend Felipe as their service advisor anytime they visit.
Staff is super friendly and welcoming. service is done quick and painless. Always a pleasure going there. Gino is super great, explains everything and makes sure my car is taken care of. Service gals are always fun to talk to and very welcoming. I do spread the word about how great this dealership is!
Excellent service from Ali, the Internet Sales manager. When I could not find the car I wanted on the lot, he checked other dealerships and found a suitable one and had it transferred over. Very helpful and personable!
I have been using Concord Honda Services for quite a while now -- 8 years, 2 cars.
Always a great no-nonsense attitude from their very knowledgeable staff, and clear and concise explanations and answers to any questions I might have.
Very decent prices and high quality work, and that great feeling of my car running nice and tight after the service -- Highly Recommended!
