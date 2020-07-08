Concord Honda

1461 Concord Ave, Concord, CA 94520
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Concord Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
(46)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (4)
sales Rating

2020 Honda Fit Sport

by HondaFit2020 on 08/07/2020

Shakib Omar helped me with my lease. He is accommodating and personable. Never felt pressured like other sales reps are known for. Nothing but great things to say about Omar. I would absolutely recommend him to my friends and family. I give him an A++ for customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
135 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating
Server

Server

by Jose luna on 08/07/2020

Jose perez did a great job , he was very attentive helping me. Keep it up!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr. Frank Hill

by Frank Hill on 06/23/2020

Super nice and informed Service Assistant !!!! Best I have ever encountered !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

oil change

by Dherrera on 05/19/2020

My car is clean and is running great. Thank you, Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Simple friendly process

by BrendaP on 05/17/2020

We met with Ali and he made my first dealership experience a great one . Would definitely recommend anyone buying a car to meet with him, you will not regret it !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Felipe

Felipe

by Tomas R 🔷 on 04/25/2020

Felipe was great from the time I handed my vehicle over until the time Julio called to tell me it was ready

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car

by DOTTIEDOT on 03/11/2020

I have not bought a car in 19 years. This dealership and Karim who helped me were honest and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase

by Jaime Ruiz on 12/25/2019

PRAB was a great person and had the best customer service. He walked through everything with me (I’m a first buyer). Gave me some advice and gave me the best deal! I would definitely come again whenever I need a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good services at Concord Honda

by Lihsheng on 12/20/2019

Very professional, friendly attitude, fast services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2019 Honda Pilot EX first service

by Bill McC on 12/06/2019

Concord Honda did a fine and speedy first service on my 3rd Pilot (2019) - my service provider, Gino, was professional, polite, and clearly spelled out the work that would be done and got my Pilot a much needed wash. I bought my 2nd and 3rd Pilots at Concord Honda and got excellent pricing from Ali Maloky. Good people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Advisor at Concord Honda

by Susan Lopez on 12/01/2019

I received great service for my Honda Accord the other day at Concord Honda. I have had a lot of trouble with them since I first leased my car. I arrived without appointment and was hoping for a quick service. My service advisor Felipe M. was very helpful and specific about what was completed after the service. He was very courteous and patient with questions that I had and wanted to make sure that my visit was an excellent one. The oil change and tire rotation was fast and did not require much wait time. My car was also vacuumed and ready to go within a reasonable time frame . I would recommend Felipe as their service advisor anytime they visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service performed on my 2015 Honda CRV

by honda crv on 11/14/2019

It has been wonderful. The service completed quickly. The Advisor is very professonal and knowlegeble. He understood what I need and responded accordingly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating
Thanks

Thanks

by James Mac on 10/30/2019

Arrived early to my appointment and they took me in early. Great service. Nice techs. Didn’t try to over charge me which is rare for a dealer in my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Zelah Brandt on 10/28/2019

I have been working with Wasif for about 10 years now. He always takes good care of me when I bring my car in to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service!

by Bluejay on 08/29/2019

Thank you for your great service. Your staff were very helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always happy with the service

by DeborahJ on 08/16/2019

Oil change and inspection before a road trip. Technician found an issue, fixed it, and the car is running much smoother. Communication was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Dealership!

by LizRey2019 on 08/13/2019

Staff is super friendly and welcoming. service is done quick and painless. Always a pleasure going there. Gino is super great, explains everything and makes sure my car is taken care of. Service gals are always fun to talk to and very welcoming. I do spread the word about how great this dealership is!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Internet sales

by Aliza Abrams on 07/08/2019

Excellent service from Ali, the Internet Sales manager. When I could not find the car I wanted on the lot, he checked other dealerships and found a suitable one and had it transferred over. Very helpful and personable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Concord Honda

by Royal Bales on 07/04/2019

We had to have a shredded tire replaced and opted to but a second to match. Good job took a lot of time, but it was a very busy day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car service

by Teresa haupt on 02/09/2019

Very fast pleasant frienly. Completely satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5 Star Service!

by HondaOwn3r on 02/01/2019

I have been using Concord Honda Services for quite a while now -- 8 years, 2 cars. Always a great no-nonsense attitude from their very knowledgeable staff, and clear and concise explanations and answers to any questions I might have. Very decent prices and high quality work, and that great feeling of my car running nice and tight after the service -- Highly Recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Write a sales review Write a service review
102 cars in stock
