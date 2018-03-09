I would not do it again
by 09/03/2018on
After getting rear-ended, we went to Bob Baker Subaru to get our 2018 Subaru Outback collision damage repaired, the experience left us frustrated and not wanting to ever have to deal with Bob Baker again. The Pros: The customer service people were friendly. The Cons: Will say anything to get your business. Misrepresented the amount of time they needed to affect the repairs. Being told it would take about a week to complete the repairs but taking over 3 weeks. The primary issue was getting the car into the paint shop. Quality of the paint on the bumper skin where they had to tape was poor and left small run marks under the tape. The paint had about half dozen "bumps" where large particulates landed in the paint. We don't know how, but they broke the stereo/navigation system. When we picked up the car, they said they could not look at it, but my wife had to bring the car back at a later time. When the car was returned for the nav repair, they said the entire unit had to be replaced. It took a week and a half to get the replacement parts and then told us they could not attempt the repair for another 2 weeks. We still do not have a fully functional car
Horrible
by 12/11/2016on
Very poor attitude. They lie and they are very arrogant. Donny a sales manager made it clear to me that they can charge what they want for their cars "capitalism at its best" which is fine but when they lie saying no other dealer is discounting that particular vehicle configuration and I'm there in front of them, as when I go home and ask for pricing online with ALL their Southern California competitors and I get ~$3,000.00 discounts from everyone I get a bit annoyed at having been lied to. Had they simply told me that their owner doesn't wish to discount that vehicle and perhaps attempted to tell me why buying ca vehicle from them was worth paying full msrp, that might have been a better approach. And they actually tried to get loan approval BEFORE the courtesy of telling merge car was not going to be sold for less than sticker.....very disengenuous and something that would drop ones FICO score. Overall they absolutely can price their cars how they see fit. I have no issue with that. I do have an issue with their not being up front with that and their lies, as well as with how unpleasant and aggressive Donny was on the phone. Steer clear of this and perhaps ALL Bob Baker dealerships. They operate under the premise that they are doing us a favor by selling us a car. The good news, every other So Cal dealership seems more interested in selling someone a car than they do so you have LOTS IF CHOICES. If, however, you want to be dealt with like you are a stupid nothing feel free to buy a car from them.
Worst car dealership ever.
by 09/10/2016on
Since I bought my Subaru Outback there, all has gone wrong...and I mean everytime: 1. Salesman took my car edit card to "hold" the car I wanted (illegal). 2. They lost my paperwork during a simple oil change. 3. Broke off an interior knob during routine maintenance and didn't tell me. 4. Took 2.5 hours when promised a half hour. 5. Etc, etc.
In 55 years of car ownership, Bob Baker is the worst
by 05/16/2016on
I love my Outback, but find dealing with Bob Baker the most frustrating of any dealership I have ever dealt with. Every time I want to get something done, the hassles are endless, the confusion enormous, and the misinformation drives me crazy. Just today I called to schedule an appointment for a safety-related recall and was told that I could not get in for a least two weeks. This requires a reprogramming that is said to take 30 min. Outrageous.
Inept Parts & Service Department!!
by 01/19/2016on
Want to feel totally used and disrespected by your service department? Then Bob Baker Subaru is the place for you. They were perfectly nice when we bought the car (of course) but couldn't care less when it comes to making up for their mistakes and ineptitude. My story: I just spent 3 hours with the service department trying to get a new key remade. Not only did I not walk out with a new key, but they lost my valet key sometime during that 3 hours. My story: 1. I called the service department 2x to confirm that they can cut a blank Subaru key that I bought off the internet. (they even went so far as to warn me not to buy an aftermarket key because it might break during cutting). After waiting for 1 hour for them to cut and reprogram my key I was told WE DO NOT CUT KEYS so there's nothing they can do for me unless I want to order a key from Subaru. Fine 2. When I showed up (on time) for my appointment they asked me for my valet key. NOBODY at the service desk told me I needed to bring the valet key so I had to go back home and get it. Fine 3. After I was informed they couldn't cut the blank key I brought they went to retrieve my car. 30 minutes later I was informed that they couldn't find my valet key. 20 minutes after that I was informed that they had lost my valet key so now I'm stuck with one key to my car. NOT FINE After all this, the only remuneration I was offered was that they would reprogram my key for free once I had it cut somewhere else. I politely requested that the service rep go to his manager and ask that they have Subaru factory make and reprogram a key at the dealer's cost because such a simple appointment had turned into such a [non-permissible content removed] show. The rep returned to tell me that the manager had denied my request and told him he had to handle this himself (meaning get rid of me). (oh yeah, they also agreed to get me a new valet key within a week at no charge to me...YAY!!!) Once again, if you want to deal with an inept service and parts department that refuses to fix its mistakes to the reasonable satisfaction of the car owner then, by all means, by a car from Bob Baker. Otherwise you are stuck with people that won't admit their mistakes and will do the bare minimum to make the customer go away.
Best Car Buying Experience I've Ever Had!
by 05/12/2015on
I've purchased a number of cars over the years and this is the first time I've had a true FIVE STAR experience. Bob Baker VW made my entire experience, from arrival thru financing as simple as possible! When I arrived at the dealership, I was promptly greeted, but not hounded, and then I just looked around for awhile.. I went home and came back the next day when I had more time and then made a purchase decision. They were very cool the whole time, as if they could sense that if they pressured me that I would just go somewhere else.. This is my first VW and I love the car, I would highly recommend this dealership, and I am thrilled to be a customer!
Missed recalls, sent me on my way with a verified problem
by 11/17/2014on
Beware of this service center. Went in with a coolant problem. Service advisor said it was normal that my coolant was below the low line while hot (40k of a 137k expected life), I was topped off free of charge on a Friday and lost a bunch and returned on a Monday after it dipped below the low line while hot again. She refused to write me up. I went to another dealership where they tested my car under warranty and they found a bad radiator cap. This shop has failed on multiple visits (transmission grinding, factory alarm not working, transmission clunks, etc...) every time failing to solve the problem but the issues continue. After my last experience (refusing to check on coolant problem), I now suspect they didn't even check these other problems. In the past, they adjusted my alarm system to get it to work (I actually helped them after they thought they set it to maximum and it wouldn't go off). They disconnected the battery and messed up the alarm and since then I've had three impacts on my car that have left paint damage. All of which I could have gotten license plate numbers if the alarm went off. I went in to Bob Baker to get them to work on the alarm within the warranty period to which they wouldn't write it up and ultimately told me to find someone else to service the vehicle. Rude and wrong. They shouldn't be so proud of themselves. Other than telling you to avoid this dealership on both sides of the sale, I'd say if you have a Subaru problem, look to a good service department in a more central part of San Diego for a straight answer and good work.
Push what they got on their small lot, wouldn't take an order
by 11/17/2014on
I went in with the Costco Auto program and a list of options. Internet/Fleet/Program sales guy would not take my order. They, in fact, pushed a vehicle that was packed with features I did not want. I told him simply, as a parent, I wanted safety features, not luxury and definitely no dead cows adorning my seats. This did not seem to matter. The man wouldn't put in an order for a specific set of PIO (port installed options) and I left the dealership. The dealership continues to contact me with the business card and letters attributed to a manager who no longer works at the dealership and hasn't for a long, long time. I don't dig that type of lie.
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 06/08/2012on
I had a pleasant experience buying a car from this dealership. I ended up buying a used car from Jim Mir who was extremely helpful in answering all of my questions. He was not pushy and stayed in my price range. He was extremely thoughtful in taking into consideration my needs while also giving me his expertise. The dealership is located in a great spot and everyone there is very friendly. I would recommend buying a car here!
Great team to put it all together
by 05/05/2012on
I have driven my new Subaru Forester Limited for one day now and I am so pleased with my purchase. I bought this car through the Costco Auto buying program and this is the second Bob Baker dealership I have dealt with. (18 years ago I bought from Bob Baker Chevy in El Cajon) This team of sales people really did all they could to make this go quickly, smooth and relaxed. I would reccommend this team to all my friends and family. Thank You for the special considerations. I felt valued as a customer There.
Great Internet car buying experience
by 10/06/2011on
Got a fantastic price via the Internet on a Subaru Outback--no haggling necessary. In person, salesman was friendly, straightforward; financing guy was also no-nonsense, not overly pushy on the warranty/service packages. Generous trade-in as well. This was one of the first times in a lifetime of buying cars where I felt really good about the overall experience.