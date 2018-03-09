service Rating

Want to feel totally used and disrespected by your service department? Then Bob Baker Subaru is the place for you. They were perfectly nice when we bought the car (of course) but couldn't care less when it comes to making up for their mistakes and ineptitude. My story: I just spent 3 hours with the service department trying to get a new key remade. Not only did I not walk out with a new key, but they lost my valet key sometime during that 3 hours. My story: 1. I called the service department 2x to confirm that they can cut a blank Subaru key that I bought off the internet. (they even went so far as to warn me not to buy an aftermarket key because it might break during cutting). After waiting for 1 hour for them to cut and reprogram my key I was told WE DO NOT CUT KEYS so there's nothing they can do for me unless I want to order a key from Subaru. Fine 2. When I showed up (on time) for my appointment they asked me for my valet key. NOBODY at the service desk told me I needed to bring the valet key so I had to go back home and get it. Fine 3. After I was informed they couldn't cut the blank key I brought they went to retrieve my car. 30 minutes later I was informed that they couldn't find my valet key. 20 minutes after that I was informed that they had lost my valet key so now I'm stuck with one key to my car. NOT FINE After all this, the only remuneration I was offered was that they would reprogram my key for free once I had it cut somewhere else. I politely requested that the service rep go to his manager and ask that they have Subaru factory make and reprogram a key at the dealer's cost because such a simple appointment had turned into such a [non-permissible content removed] show. The rep returned to tell me that the manager had denied my request and told him he had to handle this himself (meaning get rid of me). (oh yeah, they also agreed to get me a new valet key within a week at no charge to me...YAY!!!) Once again, if you want to deal with an inept service and parts department that refuses to fix its mistakes to the reasonable satisfaction of the car owner then, by all means, by a car from Bob Baker. Otherwise you are stuck with people that won't admit their mistakes and will do the bare minimum to make the customer go away. Read more