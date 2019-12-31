Great service and great trucks!!
by 12/31/2019on
I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon.
Regular Scheduled Service.
by 08/19/2020on
early morning drove in, stated what it was needed and followed the service advisor extended service suggestions. 1:30 hrs later my car was ready. great job guys.
Great Experience
by 07/19/2020on
Grody Ford, Buena Park has always taken care of my vehicle and exceeded my expectations.
E450 Cooling System Service
by 05/18/2020on
My Service Writer Brett, was great. He took the time to discuss the requested service and made me feel very comfortable with the KG Service Department. The system flush only took a couple of hours and I drove away with the peace of mind that my vehicle, which is a motorhome, was properly services with all the recommended materials to ensure trouble free driving no matter where we go.
Ken Grody Ford Buena Park
by 02/10/2020on
The dealership is great! The only thing they need improvement on is their courtesy shuttle service. They only have 1 driver and alot of people wait 1-2 hours for a ride. They do not have a sign in sheet for it. Its who can get to the shuttle first. If you have been waiting for over an hour, you might not get a ride. This happend to me twice.
Repairs
by 01/09/2020on
My experience was good. Raul was easy to work with and I trust his recommendations.
Great service and great trucks!!
by 12/31/2019on
I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon.
Oil Change
by 11/21/2019on
Called in morning for oil change got an appointment, came in and was asked if I would need a ride home or if I would be waiting. Said I would wait, had a cup of coffee, service was fast and friendly,and problems, even threw in a wash, happy customer.
Director of Fleet Sales Operations
by 09/26/2019on
Dean & Travis have been great to deal with in the sales department, Eric & Henry are very responsive and helpful in the service department. Stephanie explains all the paperwork fully and is easy to deal with. I would recommend this dealership to any individual or company.
GT350
by 09/19/2019on
I had the opportunity to work with Daniel on purchasing my GT350. Overall the experience was great and was mainly done through text message. Went in once the deal was set and was out of there in less than hour.
Great Experience!!
by 09/07/2019on
I was looking at numerous dealerships for a Ford Fiesta, and it was here at Ken Grody Ford where I found the best price. My wife and I were very pleased with the overall purchasing process. From the price of the vehicle, to signing the contract. If you're looking for an honest dealership, stop by and see it for yourself. Thank you Ramy and your team for all of your help!!
Ken Grody
by 08/15/2019on
It was top notch. All I had to do was send a picture of the car I wanted and the payment I wanted and they made it happen.
Ken Grody delivers again
by 07/07/2019on
They keep my Ford Fusion Energi in good shape Courteous and professional
My 6.7 Ford F-350 Crew Cab
by 07/02/2019on
Ken Grody always goes the extra mile with customer service. Fair, honest and gets the job done!
Tire problem
by 04/11/2019on
my only thing that they did not do was, i had a low tire and told them to check it but all that was done was to put air in the tire. i few days late the tire warning light came back on so i have to go to a tire shop[ and they found a nail in the tire
2 Ford Transit Van's recall work
by 04/08/2019on
I made an appointment last week to bring in my 2 work vans for recall work starting Monday morning. I was told van 1 would be ready by 5pm Monday. I let Ismael know I would pick up van 1 in the morning and drop off van 2. I texted at 8am asking if van was ready. Ismael called and said van isn’t complete and will be ready by 11:30am. I picked up van 1. I was told van would be washed, it wasn’t and my key chain was lost. We are all busy but what good is an appointment if work can’t be completed on time?
The best deal
by 04/04/2019on
I end up with a beautiful and amazin truck and a friend because the salesman (Amador) was very friendly and did his best with the help of his team.. everythin was smooth no pressure and no hidden prices its not my first car so i can tell... thank you Amador and Ken Grody Ford...!
Won’t buy another Ford anywhere else!
by 04/01/2019on
Walked in upside down on a trade in and Cody the rep I was working with was so awesome and understanding I was able to drive off that same day with the truck I was hoping for. The whole team was very kind and helpful. They also give the best deals out of all other dealerships I had researched in the Orange County area. Would highly recommend only buying from this dealership.
Ron Stayer
by 03/30/2019on
Ron Stayer (#1 service advisor) and his team always go above and beyond providing first time quality on my Ford Edge maintenance and repairs.
Ken Grody Ford Buena Park routine maintenance service on 2015 Ford CMAX
by 03/18/2019on
I continue to have favorable experiences with Ken Grody Ford of Buena Park. Scheduling the service with Service Writer, Raul, was simple. They took my car at the appointed time and completed the service in the tie they estimated. Raul explained the service beforehand and then reviewed the service report with me on completion. My car was returned clean and washed.
Grody Ford ServIce Department is the best!
by 03/17/2019on
Grody’s Service Department is second to none. Service Advisor Tim Prete has been my go-to person for more than 13 years, always anticipating my vehicles’ service needs, always finishing in a timely manner.
Air bag safety recall
by 03/14/2019on
My only issue and the reason I didn't give five stars is the fact that I had to wait so long for there shuttle services. I was very late for work after waiting almost an hour they got me a rental car which took more time to process. Other than that it is a great place with awesome customer service and quality repairs.