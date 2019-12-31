Ken Grody Ford Buena Park

Visit dealer’s website 
6211 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ken Grody Ford Buena Park

4.8
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great service and great trucks!!

by Hperkins on 12/31/2019

I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
25 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Regular Scheduled Service.

by Happy Owner. on 08/19/2020

early morning drove in, stated what it was needed and followed the service advisor extended service suggestions. 1:30 hrs later my car was ready. great job guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Experience

by tomfocus on 07/19/2020

Grody Ford, Buena Park has always taken care of my vehicle and exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

E450 Cooling System Service

by ChiefBob on 05/18/2020

My Service Writer Brett, was great. He took the time to discuss the requested service and made me feel very comfortable with the KG Service Department. The system flush only took a couple of hours and I drove away with the peace of mind that my vehicle, which is a motorhome, was properly services with all the recommended materials to ensure trouble free driving no matter where we go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ken Grody Ford Buena Park

by Love my Ford on 02/10/2020

The dealership is great! The only thing they need improvement on is their courtesy shuttle service. They only have 1 driver and alot of people wait 1-2 hours for a ride. They do not have a sign in sheet for it. Its who can get to the shuttle first. If you have been waiting for over an hour, you might not get a ride. This happend to me twice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Repairs

by Ray Lawrence on 01/09/2020

My experience was good. Raul was easy to work with and I trust his recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service and great trucks!!

by Hperkins on 12/31/2019

I went to the dealership to check out the new Rangers. Eddie Flores (sales manager) and Emmanuel (sales person, forgot his last name but turned out he went to same school as my son) were awesome. He listened to my needs and got us into a Ranger. I was so impressed with the truck and the service, I decided to go back the next day to trade in my Tacoma. Again, Eddie Flores was very helpful and drove out of there with another Ranger. A week later, my family took both Rangers and drove out to Texas from California, with one pulling a boat. Hands down the Rangers out performed my previous 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 all day long. Couldn't be happier. I am so glad that I switched from Toyota to Ford and Ken Grody dealership is an awesome place to shop! I will be going back to Eddie for a new SUV for my wife soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by Norman W on 11/21/2019

Called in morning for oil change got an appointment, came in and was asked if I would need a ride home or if I would be waiting. Said I would wait, had a cup of coffee, service was fast and friendly,and problems, even threw in a wash, happy customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Director of Fleet Sales Operations

by James H. on 09/26/2019

Dean & Travis have been great to deal with in the sales department, Eric & Henry are very responsive and helpful in the service department. Stephanie explains all the paperwork fully and is easy to deal with. I would recommend this dealership to any individual or company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

GT350

by Daniel M on 09/19/2019

I had the opportunity to work with Daniel on purchasing my GT350. Overall the experience was great and was mainly done through text message. Went in once the deal was set and was out of there in less than hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!!

by CJimenez on 09/07/2019

I was looking at numerous dealerships for a Ford Fiesta, and it was here at Ken Grody Ford where I found the best price. My wife and I were very pleased with the overall purchasing process. From the price of the vehicle, to signing the contract. If you're looking for an honest dealership, stop by and see it for yourself. Thank you Ramy and your team for all of your help!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ken Grody

by Anita68 on 08/15/2019

It was top notch. All I had to do was send a picture of the car I wanted and the payment I wanted and they made it happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ken Grody delivers again

by Ford energi on 07/07/2019

They keep my Ford Fusion Energi in good shape Courteous and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My 6.7 Ford F-350 Crew Cab

by Big Dave on 07/02/2019

Ken Grody always goes the extra mile with customer service. Fair, honest and gets the job done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire problem

by bigd8279 on 04/11/2019

my only thing that they did not do was, i had a low tire and told them to check it but all that was done was to put air in the tire. i few days late the tire warning light came back on so i have to go to a tire shop[ and they found a nail in the tire

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2 Ford Transit Van's recall work

by Sharonbwine on 04/08/2019

I made an appointment last week to bring in my 2 work vans for recall work starting Monday morning. I was told van 1 would be ready by 5pm Monday. I let Ismael know I would pick up van 1 in the morning and drop off van 2. I texted at 8am asking if van was ready. Ismael called and said van isn’t complete and will be ready by 11:30am. I picked up van 1. I was told van would be washed, it wasn’t and my key chain was lost. We are all busy but what good is an appointment if work can’t be completed on time?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The best deal

by Jose Y Laura on 04/04/2019

I end up with a beautiful and amazin truck and a friend because the salesman (Amador) was very friendly and did his best with the help of his team.. everythin was smooth no pressure and no hidden prices its not my first car so i can tell... thank you Amador and Ken Grody Ford...!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Won’t buy another Ford anywhere else!

by Amanda_C on 04/01/2019

Walked in upside down on a trade in and Cody the rep I was working with was so awesome and understanding I was able to drive off that same day with the truck I was hoping for. The whole team was very kind and helpful. They also give the best deals out of all other dealerships I had researched in the Orange County area. Would highly recommend only buying from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ron Stayer

by Gabrielle on 03/30/2019

Ron Stayer (#1 service advisor) and his team always go above and beyond providing first time quality on my Ford Edge maintenance and repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ken Grody Ford Buena Park routine maintenance service on 2015 Ford CMAX

by Stephen S. on 03/18/2019

I continue to have favorable experiences with Ken Grody Ford of Buena Park. Scheduling the service with Service Writer, Raul, was simple. They took my car at the appointed time and completed the service in the tie they estimated. Raul explained the service beforehand and then reviewed the service report with me on completion. My car was returned clean and washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Grody Ford ServIce Department is the best!

by Steve B on 03/17/2019

Grody’s Service Department is second to none. Service Advisor Tim Prete has been my go-to person for more than 13 years, always anticipating my vehicles’ service needs, always finishing in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Air bag safety recall

by aliciaJ on 03/14/2019

My only issue and the reason I didn't give five stars is the fact that I had to wait so long for there shuttle services. I was very late for work after waiting almost an hour they got me a rental car which took more time to process. Other than that it is a great place with awesome customer service and quality repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
478 cars in stock
425 new0 used53 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes