Anthony at Auburn Toyota helped me when I came in with squeaky brakes, wheel shaking at 60 mph, and a center console that was not installed properly. We spoke over the phone first and he let me know it might take a couple of hours and asked if I would like him to arrange for me to get lunch while I was there. The time he told me was exact and I was able to enjoy a sandwich for lunch and walk my dog around the lot. All of the staff was very friendly and made going in for car maintenance an experience I didn’t dread. They also changed my oil and now my car is running perfectly! Thank you so much Auburn Toyota and Anthony for your awesome customer service! Read more