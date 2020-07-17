Auburn Toyota

800 Nevada St, Auburn, CA 95603
(866) 830-4144
Today 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Auburn Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(31)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Super experience

by Jeane Schwarzkopf on 07/17/2020

Such fine people from the moment I took a test drive to the final payment in finances. This is a very honorable Dealer with superb cars and people. I highly recommend anyone looking for a car to go to them first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
66 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Still not fixed

by Eric Dobler on 07/11/2020

Brought In my Toyota Tundra For a recall and to figure out what was making the windows squeaky Got the tires and wheels rotated and balanced paid $90 dollars which is ridiculously expensive and the windows are still squeaky. From the first day I purchased this Tundra the windows were squeaky

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My experience with my auto repair

by Steve on 07/02/2020

Was very happy Jake McCullan explain the repairs needed very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Experience

by TE on 06/17/2020

Auburn Toyota and Jake Mccallum provide great customer service. My first choice in servicing my Tundra.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent car buying experience!!

by Debbie and Jim H on 05/16/2020

Roger Cappocchi and the Auburn Toyota staff are awesome! They made our car buying encounter an easy, efficient, time saving experience. They are not pushy, nor overbearing and let us take our time shopping. Their knowledge of all vehicles is a welcomed asset to this industry. We will definitely come back when we purchase another vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Car Buying Made Easy

by Gloria Lebben on 05/12/2020

Mark Neumann made buying a new car relatively easy and gave great guidance as to what car would be the best fit for me. I am thrilled with my car and would recommend Auburn Toyota to anyone wanting to purchase a new car. Everyone was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Customer Service for Oil Change

by Kurt on 04/22/2020

The staff in Magnussen's Auburn Toyota Service Department are top notch! They consistently demonstrate the utmost care and respect for their customers. Even during this unprecedented time, they showed their concern by supporting social distancing guidelines, while still providing kind and considerate customer interaction. Mike Norton and Jason McEntee, along with the rest of the staff, have always made me feel like part of the "family".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Place to get your Toyota service.

by Great place to get your Toyota on 02/04/2020

The front respesstionist was awesome and help me quickly get signed in early for the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Dennis Schulman on 02/04/2020

Highly recommend Auburn Toyota for an easy, low pressure, altogether pleasant buying experience. Ryan Trasport went out of his way to get me the car I wanted at a good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Timely service and great staff

by Anthony C on 01/15/2020

Mike Norton in the service department took great care of me and my truck on short notice. They were able to get me in the next day and had my truck back to me in less than five hours. Couldn't be happier with the service I received and would gladly reccomend Auburn Toyota to my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Tgale on 12/31/2019

Anthony at Auburn Toyota helped me when I came in with squeaky brakes, wheel shaking at 60 mph, and a center console that was not installed properly. We spoke over the phone first and he let me know it might take a couple of hours and asked if I would like him to arrange for me to get lunch while I was there. The time he told me was exact and I was able to enjoy a sandwich for lunch and walk my dog around the lot. All of the staff was very friendly and made going in for car maintenance an experience I didn’t dread. They also changed my oil and now my car is running perfectly! Thank you so much Auburn Toyota and Anthony for your awesome customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Palmieri service

by Pam palmieri on 12/27/2019

Great service great explanation of driveability situation we asked about . Overall excellent 5

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

KristenTownsend/Auburn Toyota

by John Moran on 12/04/2019

It was a pleasure working with Kristen Townsend of Auburn Toyota. She guided us through every aspect of our purchase of a 2019 Rav4.She was very professional as well as very personable. I was very happy to give Kristen an excellent rating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Air bag replacement

by Air bag replacement on 12/04/2019

Thank you Mike Norton for the quick replacement of my air bag. You even did the job way quicker than you promised. Thank You Mike

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good, timely service.

by Roberta on 11/27/2019

I was a call in with no appointment. Toyota found time to do the car & was pleasant about everything. I appreciated their attitude and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick Fix

by Ad Sticker gum on 10/18/2019

Mike Norton helped me to get a quick fix to a sticky gum problem left on the hood of my new car from an advertising sticker. Small problem, no charge,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Top notch outfit

by Happy customer on 10/16/2019

I recently had my Tundra serviced here and Robert Brassfield was friendly, knowledgeable and worked hard to make sure my truck was ready in a timely manner, even though the service center was backed up due to the power outage the week prior. Waiting area was clean and comfortable and they had complimentary coffee plenty of seating. Shuttle service was offered but I declined and was able to work while I waited for my truck. Now...if they only offered complimentary car washes, lol!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Good service on 09/16/2019

The service was good and car finished sooner than I expected. I chose to be shuttled back to work and the driver was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

165,000 check

by RF on 08/29/2019

Anthony Stevens-Davis Was very professional and helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Ric on 08/26/2019

Mike Norton service adviser is great to work with. He’s stays focused and is a good listener. I prefer working with Mike over other service adviser I’ve worked with in the past

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased a 2019 Tundra 4x4

by Connor on 08/20/2019

Worked with Mike Beane and Paul Kimbrel to purchase a new 2019 Tundra which was an enjoyable, effortless experience. No haggle and open on all pricing which they hooked me up with a great truck for a great deal. Highly recommend working with them and this dealership as I know I will be back for my next Toyota purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
