Such fine people from the moment I took a test drive to the final payment in finances. This is a very honorable Dealer with superb cars and people.
I highly recommend anyone looking for a car to go to them first.
Brought In my Toyota Tundra For a recall and to figure out what was making the windows squeaky
Got the tires and wheels rotated and balanced paid $90 dollars which is ridiculously expensive and the windows are still squeaky. From the first day I purchased this Tundra the windows were squeaky
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Roger Cappocchi and the Auburn Toyota staff are awesome! They made our car buying encounter an easy, efficient, time saving experience. They are not pushy, nor overbearing and let us take our time shopping. Their knowledge of all vehicles is a welcomed asset to this industry.
We will definitely come back when we purchase another vehicle!
Mark Neumann made buying a new car relatively easy and gave great guidance as to what car would be the best fit for me. I am thrilled with my car and would recommend Auburn Toyota to anyone wanting to purchase a new car. Everyone was great.
The staff in Magnussen's Auburn Toyota Service Department are top notch! They consistently demonstrate the utmost care and respect for their customers. Even during this unprecedented time, they showed their concern by supporting social distancing guidelines, while still providing kind and considerate customer interaction. Mike Norton and Jason McEntee, along with the rest of the staff, have always made me feel like part of the "family".
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike Norton in the service department took great care of me and my truck on short notice. They were able to get me in the next day and had my truck back to me in less than five hours. Couldn't be happier with the service I received and would gladly reccomend Auburn Toyota to my family and friends.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Anthony at Auburn Toyota helped me when I came in with squeaky brakes, wheel shaking at 60 mph, and a center console that was not installed properly. We spoke over the phone first and he let me know it might take a couple of hours and asked if I would like him to arrange for me to get lunch while I was there. The time he told me was exact and I was able to enjoy a sandwich for lunch and walk my dog around the lot. All of the staff was very friendly and made going in for car maintenance an experience I didn’t dread. They also changed my oil and now my car is running perfectly! Thank you so much Auburn Toyota and Anthony for your awesome customer service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was a pleasure working with Kristen Townsend of Auburn Toyota. She guided us through every aspect of our purchase of a 2019 Rav4.She was very professional as well as very personable. I was very happy to give Kristen an excellent rating.
I recently had my Tundra serviced here and Robert Brassfield was friendly, knowledgeable and worked hard to make sure my truck was ready in a timely manner, even though the service center was backed up due to the power outage the week prior. Waiting area was clean and comfortable and they had complimentary coffee plenty of seating. Shuttle service was offered but I declined and was able to work while I waited for my truck. Now...if they only offered complimentary car washes, lol!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Worked with Mike Beane and Paul Kimbrel to purchase a new 2019 Tundra which was an enjoyable, effortless experience. No haggle and open on all pricing which they hooked me up with a great truck for a great deal. Highly recommend working with them and this dealership as I know I will be back for my next Toyota purchase.
