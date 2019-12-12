Jaguar Land Rover Anaheim Hills

5425 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807
(855) 368-5573
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Land Rover Anaheim Hills

4.7
Overall Rating
(32)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (1)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Claudia on 12/12/2019

My experience was easy and no hassle. I knew what I wanted when I arrived. Patrick was amazing. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
70 Reviews
sales Rating

service Rating

Good customer service

by Tracy on 10/31/2019

Had a good experience with the service department. Took care of our issue and took the time to make sure it was right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great service

by Jaguar on 10/22/2019

great service. very personable. great deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nothing But The Best!

by J on 10/16/2019

I am very gratuful for the attention and follow up I recieved from my Preferred agent Mr. Aaron Burkhard! Mr. Berkhard has a way of making you feel like your the only cilent even though we know eveyone who steps in the door gravitates to him. He's professional and makes sure he offers the best for each client and not a stock service offering, and he does it with a sincere smile!!! If your looking to have your vehicle serviced, I highly recommend that you see for your self the talent and first class service rendered by Mr. Burkhard

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fast Easy Service, after sales service needs work.

by xyzpl on 09/10/2019

Great selection on cars. sales do really care to get you what you want. everything was pretty smooth and quick once we decided on the car. One negative I have to point out, it was late, we were the last customers: My family were hungry so I didn't pay attention to the gas gauge when I drove off with the new car. It wasn't tiill 10 miles out that I realized that the gas tank was only half full. In my 30 years of buying/leasing over 15 new cars I have always left the dealership with a full tank of gas. I did respond to the follow up e-mail from my sales rep indicating that I wasn't too please with leaving with a half tank of gas, but it's been 2 weeks and he has not replied me. I guess the after service could use a lot of work...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by curtdesilets on 08/14/2019

We had some major issues with our '07 S-Type. All issues were resolved and well under the cost I had estimated. Good Job guys and gals!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Velar

by Velar2 on 07/23/2019

Bought our 2nd Velar and could not have been easier, great customer service and very fast. Willing to go the extra mile to get exactly what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First Time Jag Purchaser

by AllanG. on 07/13/2019

Purchased a 2018 F Pace which was previously a dealer service loaner car. Used Edmunds to find the vehicle. Made an appointment same day with the sales person Patrick Branson. He was extremely knowledgeable and accommodating. Loved the no hassle pricing approach. My wife and I test drove the car and 90 minutes later, with the help of Evelyn who was super organized and handled the paperwork and the service department, we drove home in our new F Pace. I highly recommend Patrick and Evelyn for their professionalism and expertise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by lormacor on 06/21/2019

Aaron was great. Informative and responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Experience

by LR4 on 06/17/2019

This was my first time shopping at Jaguar Land Rover Anaheim Hills. Everyone working there was very polite and inviting. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had because I wasn't rushed or pressured. I was able to test drive several vehicles and felt I was given ample time to get a good feeling how the vehicles handled. I was pleasantly surprised by the car buying experience here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Range Rover Sport

by Travis on 06/16/2019

Our experience was great. Kevin helped us so much and got us exactly what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Car in for service

by dkasinger on 06/12/2019

My vehicle has had some issued and Tom is very good at communicating with me about what has to be done and getting the car back to me in a timely manor! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

JLR Anaheim Hills the best service!

by JRM on 06/12/2019

I have been in the JLR Anaheim Hills family for 7 years and the service was so great, so accommodating and always took care of me.. i have now moved on but if your in the market for a new ride go there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

5 stars if ...

by SteveJ on 06/11/2019

Excellent followup on our needs. Mr. Rockey in the sales department did an excellent job finding the right type of vehicle. It would be 5 stars if we weren't presented with a $10,000 increase for ??? It was finally negotiated down to $3,000 and additional free maintenance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Job

by Ana on 06/05/2019

Miguel Cabrera did an excellent job with my Rang Rover. Went the extra mile to get taking care of my issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nice place

by Joe on 04/29/2019

Nice facility. I am happy that they finally have their own loaner cars vs. going through Enterprise. Difficult to get an early appointment and price is unreasonable but no choice since i don't want my warranty to void. I have been going here for a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by miles on 04/15/2019

Great experience all the way around. Kept us up to date throughout the repair. Would definitely recommend for any and all work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

HORRIBLE HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE

by RAMIN66 on 04/05/2019

My horrendous experience revolves around having taken there for an accident. They promised the car back in 30 days I ended up getting the car back in 5 months. That is not the end of it (I wish it was) They gave me the car back with a Major Dent on the Front Door, and a nonfunctioning AC After Collecting $ 27,000 from my insurance, not only they did not have a common courtesy to even wash the car after having sat there for 5 months, they incurred more damage. Further the Service Dept has the Audacity to say that The AC wasn’t part of our job , The Freon was vacuumed , now you have to pay to fill it up. I cannot say enough dilemma I have (and still going through dealing with them). It is an injustice to give them One Star They don’t deserve Any Star Period RECOMMEND TO A FRIEND ?? WONT RECOMMEND THIS PLACE TO AN ENEMY

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Anaheim Hill Range Rover Service

by Service on 03/30/2019

Overall experience was very friendly and professional and the repair/add on was very well done and worked to perfection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Carol on 03/28/2019

All in all, the experience was a great one. We worked with John who was knowledgeable and nice to deal with. I would definitely work with this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome Team

by Frederick on 03/27/2019

Professionalism and c Courtesy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
161 cars in stock
131 new4 used26 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender
32 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
18 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
