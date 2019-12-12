service Rating

My horrendous experience revolves around having taken there for an accident. They promised the car back in 30 days I ended up getting the car back in 5 months. That is not the end of it (I wish it was) They gave me the car back with a Major Dent on the Front Door, and a nonfunctioning AC After Collecting $ 27,000 from my insurance, not only they did not have a common courtesy to even wash the car after having sat there for 5 months, they incurred more damage. Further the Service Dept has the Audacity to say that The AC wasn’t part of our job , The Freon was vacuumed , now you have to pay to fill it up. I cannot say enough dilemma I have (and still going through dealing with them). It is an injustice to give them One Star They don’t deserve Any Star Period RECOMMEND TO A FRIEND ?? WONT RECOMMEND THIS PLACE TO AN ENEMY Read more