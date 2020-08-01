Earnhardt Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Cadillac
Excellent
by 01/08/2020on
Anthony Herrmann provides superb customer service and the entire staff was welcoming. We were so impressed 2 weeks ago with his service with my mother’s purchase that we returned yesterday and purchased one for ourselves!
Excellent
by 01/08/2020on
Earnhart Service Review
by 12/08/2019on
I have been a customer of this dealership for at least 10 years. That should be an obvious testimonial of my satisfaction with the service and the personnel involved. Special thanks and acknowledgment to Service Adviser Mario Coronado. Mario is totally knowledgeable of the Cadillac product and is 100% reliable in assessing and following thru with service necessities. His intelligence and pleasant demeanor are a true asset to Earnhardt Cadillac!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Anthony
by 09/04/2019on
We had a great experience with Anthony at Earnhardt Cadillac.. He was helpful and informative. Would redirect recommend it to anyone.
Anthony is awesome!
by 09/04/2019on
Anthony was very helpful and got us in & out very quickly! The customer service can’t be beat!!
helpful staff
by 04/17/2017on
Service personnel are always friendly, helpful and responsive. Dealership is very easy to deal with. My service representative is always very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 04/14/2017on
They did a really good job on the car in the time frame they said it would, and washed it nicely afterwards
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 04/07/2017on
I work with Brandon in service and Roberto in sales. Purchased several Cadillacs with Roberto and he's always great to work with, and keeps out the skeezy salesmanship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience was great!
by 04/04/2017on
The staff greeted me immediately and got me in and out as quickly as possible. Everyone seemed to be in a positive mood, smiling and made the experience a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Help on selling your "used vehicle"!
by 12/29/2016on
A perspective buyer requested...at his expense...we take our 'for sale vehicle' to Earnhardt for an evaluation to make sure nothing major was 'wrong'. The service department checked everything out...and took care of a recall service which I had forgotten about! They also took time to show me and explain a few minor issues they found. We couldn't have asked for better service. Our appreciative thanks to Earnhardt's service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
OUTSTANDING Across The Board
by 12/20/2016on
5-Star experience across the board. JP Parkhurst and his team went above and beyond in every aspect to make this a pleasurable experience. Fair, straight forward, and handled this is a way that represents your company in a spectacular light. For the first time in my 30 years of buying an automobile, I can truly say I enjoyed it. Could not have asked for a better ride. Thank you, Earnhardt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Craig Bergmann went above my expectations
by 09/27/2016on
I came to the dealership to check the air in my tires, only to find the service dept. closed. Craig came out and helped me and we then talked about a new car. One week later, after productive negotiations with him, I drove out with a new ATS! Craig was helpful and caring throughout the process
5 Star Service
by 09/09/2016on
Brandon was amazing to deal with. He went above and beyond to ensure our complete satisfaction. I would highly recommend Earnhardt Cadillac to all our clients, family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 06/03/2016on
The purchase of my new Cadillac CTS-V Sport was the best I've ever had. No pressure, straight talk and very professional. Cadillac is working hard with its dealers to build high quality dependable cars and excellent service. The service after the sale is very important to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/04/2016on
Brandon Porter is a consummate professional. Completely satisfied with the service I received at the Earnhardt Cadillac dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy
by 04/14/2016on
Great experience. Very professional, listen to your needs and find you the right vehicle. This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchase from this dealership and will be back in 2 years. Thanks, Rob
Earnhardt Cadillac Scottsdale #1
by 02/22/2016on
Great experience as usual! Larry Appleby and Steven Ansingh are Terrific. They take the time to explain what was done to my car and have it ready when I arrive. Their mechanics, Ryan and Brian do it right the FIRST time. This has been my experience at Earnhardt Cadillac. (I like the office helpers in the Service Department too, that are attentive and happy to help you if you have further questions for your Advisor). There are NO Slackers here! Courtesy drivers to pick you up and take you home. A nice lounge with TV and drinks and snacks. Consistantly Excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied
by 02/11/2016on
I received my car exactly when they said it would be done.They returned the car with all the work done and washed.I was very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience in Service
by 02/08/2016on
Steven Ansingh is very friendly, thorough and professional. Our service experience is always smooth, relaxed and completed as promised. We appreciate the continued communication from Steven even after the work is done, to ensure we are satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
noise repair
by 12/31/2015on
Brandon my service advisor did a great job in keeping me informed and took great care of me. he also recommended what service I needed for my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/30/2015on
My car had to be towed in. The dealership took care of me right away and the car was repaired within an hour!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exception Customer Service
by 12/18/2015on
Armand Slason and your service staff are 2 reasons we drive 2 1/2 hours from Tucson to have our Cadillac serviced! We have done so for over 3 years now and will continue to. Being a retired person, I have learned the meaning of Value and Earnhardt cadillac and Value are synonymous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments