5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Great experience as usual! Larry Appleby and Steven Ansingh are Terrific. They take the time to explain what was done to my car and have it ready when I arrive. Their mechanics, Ryan and Brian do it right the FIRST time. This has been my experience at Earnhardt Cadillac. (I like the office helpers in the Service Department too, that are attentive and happy to help you if you have further questions for your Advisor). There are NO Slackers here! Courtesy drivers to pick you up and take you home. A nice lounge with TV and drinks and snacks. Consistantly Excellent. Read more