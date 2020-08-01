  1. Home
7901 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Cadillac

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Drbonniezs on 01/08/2020

Anthony Herrmann provides superb customer service and the entire staff was welcoming. We were so impressed 2 weeks ago with his service with my mother’s purchase that we returned yesterday and purchased one for ourselves!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Earnhart Service Review

by Earnhardt Cadillac Service on 12/08/2019

I have been a customer of this dealership for at least 10 years. That should be an obvious testimonial of my satisfaction with the service and the personnel involved. Special thanks and acknowledgment to Service Adviser Mario Coronado. Mario is totally knowledgeable of the Cadillac product and is 100% reliable in assessing and following thru with service necessities. His intelligence and pleasant demeanor are a true asset to Earnhardt Cadillac!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with Anthony

by Tony on 09/04/2019

We had a great experience with Anthony at Earnhardt Cadillac.. He was helpful and informative. Would redirect recommend it to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anthony is awesome!

by Melissa on 09/04/2019

Anthony was very helpful and got us in & out very quickly! The customer service can’t be beat!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

helpful staff

by Susan_K450 on 04/17/2017

Service personnel are always friendly, helpful and responsive. Dealership is very easy to deal with. My service representative is always very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Janemorrissey on 04/14/2017

They did a really good job on the car in the time frame they said it would, and washed it nicely afterwards

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Earnhardt Cadillac

by ireadya on 04/07/2017

I work with Brandon in service and Roberto in sales. Purchased several Cadillacs with Roberto and he's always great to work with, and keeps out the skeezy salesmanship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience was great!

by WindyAZ on 04/04/2017

The staff greeted me immediately and got me in and out as quickly as possible. Everyone seemed to be in a positive mood, smiling and made the experience a great one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Help on selling your "used vehicle"!

by TheSenna on 12/29/2016

A perspective buyer requested...at his expense...we take our 'for sale vehicle' to Earnhardt for an evaluation to make sure nothing major was 'wrong'. The service department checked everything out...and took care of a recall service which I had forgotten about! They also took time to show me and explain a few minor issues they found. We couldn't have asked for better service. Our appreciative thanks to Earnhardt's service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

OUTSTANDING Across The Board

by YoJuice on 12/20/2016

5-Star experience across the board. JP Parkhurst and his team went above and beyond in every aspect to make this a pleasurable experience. Fair, straight forward, and handled this is a way that represents your company in a spectacular light. For the first time in my 30 years of buying an automobile, I can truly say I enjoyed it. Could not have asked for a better ride. Thank you, Earnhardt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Craig Bergmann went above my expectations

by shoelady2 on 09/27/2016

I came to the dealership to check the air in my tires, only to find the service dept. closed. Craig came out and helped me and we then talked about a new car. One week later, after productive negotiations with him, I drove out with a new ATS! Craig was helpful and caring throughout the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 Star Service

by mojaveaz on 09/09/2016

Brandon was amazing to deal with. He went above and beyond to ensure our complete satisfaction. I would highly recommend Earnhardt Cadillac to all our clients, family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Earnhardt Cadillac

by Lotusteam1 on 06/03/2016

The purchase of my new Cadillac CTS-V Sport was the best I've ever had. No pressure, straight talk and very professional. Cadillac is working hard with its dealers to build high quality dependable cars and excellent service. The service after the sale is very important to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by timoteo3 on 05/04/2016

Brandon Porter is a consummate professional. Completely satisfied with the service I received at the Earnhardt Cadillac dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy

by Robssrx on 04/14/2016

Great experience. Very professional, listen to your needs and find you the right vehicle. This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchase from this dealership and will be back in 2 years. Thanks, Rob

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Earnhardt Cadillac Scottsdale #1

by TachItUp on 02/22/2016

Great experience as usual! Larry Appleby and Steven Ansingh are Terrific. They take the time to explain what was done to my car and have it ready when I arrive. Their mechanics, Ryan and Brian do it right the FIRST time. This has been my experience at Earnhardt Cadillac. (I like the office helpers in the Service Department too, that are attentive and happy to help you if you have further questions for your Advisor). There are NO Slackers here! Courtesy drivers to pick you up and take you home. A nice lounge with TV and drinks and snacks. Consistantly Excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by GaryB1111 on 02/11/2016

I received my car exactly when they said it would be done.They returned the car with all the work done and washed.I was very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent experience in Service

by ingram1234 on 02/08/2016

Steven Ansingh is very friendly, thorough and professional. Our service experience is always smooth, relaxed and completed as promised. We appreciate the continued communication from Steven even after the work is done, to ensure we are satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

noise repair

by Johnv47 on 12/31/2015

Brandon my service advisor did a great job in keeping me informed and took great care of me. he also recommended what service I needed for my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by dnorber on 12/30/2015

My car had to be towed in. The dealership took care of me right away and the car was repaired within an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exception Customer Service

by harveyoshinski on 12/18/2015

Armand Slason and your service staff are 2 reasons we drive 2 1/2 hours from Tucson to have our Cadillac serviced! We have done so for over 3 years now and will continue to. Being a retired person, I have learned the meaning of Value and Earnhardt cadillac and Value are synonymous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
