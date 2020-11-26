Earnhardt Kia
Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Kia
Excellent Place to Buy a Car
by 11/26/2020on
We have bought several new cars from Earnhardt Kia. Our experience has been exceptional. The price has always been fair and their is no pressure like other car dealerships. They have an wonderful sales staff and treat you like family. We have complete trust in the dealership. Out last sales person Trevor was great. It has come to the point that we will not go anywhere else to buy a car. Dennis Williams
Fabulous- 2nd Purchase
by 09/07/2020on
We had the best experience buying our new Kia Sportage yesterday! I told Ron Moncado what I wanted from a vehicle before I got there. When my husband and I got there we were ecstatic with the vehicle Ron had ready for us to test drive. We were in out and on our way in 2 hrs. We loved our Soul, (also bought there in May 2018) we love the Sportage even more! Thank you guys!
Nice service
by 07/13/2020on
First time car buyer at 75. Paul and John along with Michael finance guy made it a pleasant experience! Whew glad that is over but love the new car! Glad I didn’t do Carvana! Thanks gentlemen!
New car purchase
by 06/18/2020on
I just bought my 3rd Kia the last two from Ron Monaco he was great to work with. Really helped me out in going over my options and went over car and hooked up my phone to my car for ne. Thank you.
For the most part great!
by 05/10/2020on
My experience was great except for the internet price being different from the actual price of the car. We got it worked out so I am happy. Ron was a very fair guy to deal with as well as Scott the sales manager.
Good Service
by 01/21/2020on
I received an email regarding my leased car. I was not sure if they would be able to help me get out of the lease early or not but made the appointment anyway to see what they would say. Ron Monaco, was very quick and knowledgeable about the products. He asked the right questions and was able to assist me in getting out of the lease and purchase a more economical car. I'm very happy with the service and would recommend him to others.Thank you Ron for helping me save money and get me into a car that I am willing to keep for a long time.
Bait and switch
by 12/13/2019on
We bought our Cadillac from this dealership a few months back. When we sat down to do the paperwork we signed that we wanted the Platinum warranty plan ( the dealership told us of this paper) but when we are having problems with our car we took it to the dealership and they said we had a lower plan. This dealership has the original paperwork saying what we wanted and yet they won't honor it. The insurance guy told us to come down to sign the paperwork to upgrade us so the work is covered and when we got there the supervisor was extremely rude to us placing the blame on us. Now we are stuck with a 700 dollar repair that should have been covered in the first place. This is a bait and switch dealership, DO NOT BUY YOUR CAR FROM HERE!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best dealership hands down
by 09/27/2019on
Showtime & Scott Clark the GM were SO helpful. They were super friendly, professional, & extremely helpful. They both went above & beyond to make it so I could get my brand new 2020 Kia Forte GT. This is my second vehicle purchasing from this dealership & I will never go to another one. They made this experience along with my first one for my Soul amazing!! Seriously the best customer service & dealership!!
Buying new car
by 09/21/2019on
Steven Dyer was great Steven made it easy to buy a new car Very pleasant person.My wife and I were at ease all the time
Time
by 09/21/2019on
It took 6hrs & 30 min to tint 2 windows l don’t know why l had a 8 o’clock appointment when the person to do the tinting wasn’t even there..The person I talked to didn’t seem to care
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zero Stars
by 08/25/2019on
My experience with Earnhardt Kia has been nothing but terrible. I have never dealt with so much lack of transparency and follow up. Phone calls, emails & even in person messages aren’t responded to. It’s a shame that two individuals can leave such a bad taste in a customer’s mouth when I’m sure the majority of the operation is great. I also purchased my car through the Chase Auto Preferred program and I will certainly be sharing my feedback with them as well. The first being the sales rep pretending to not have any knowledge of the program when there is a sign on the greeter’s desk advertising the program. Best of luck if you decide to purchase your Kia from this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BEYOND HAPPY WITH THIS DEALERSHIP
by 07/29/2019on
My husband and I are beyond excited and pleased with our purchase !!!! Thanks to Paul Horak for making this such a smooth and WONDERFUL Experience!!! We HIGHLY! recommend HIM! to anyone that is looking for a very communicative an HONEST salesperson! I will be recommending him to my friends and family or anyone that ask us where we purchase our Kia Sportage! Overall this dealership IS the places to go! They were able to get us in the CAR WE WANTED with no BULL !!! Thank you again! Paul Horak for the amazing experience! we are beyond happy and grateful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless purchase
by 07/17/2019on
Maryann Gorelkin was easy to communicate with and got right to the pricing. Easy purchase with no hassles. I’ve bought two vehicles from the Earnhardt dealerships, and they will continue to get my business.
Great experience with Paul Horak
by 06/24/2019on
I bought my Camry here years ago and came back to trade it in for a newer vehicle. Buying a car can be painful and an all day affair at some dealerships. Our salesman, Paul Horak, was excellent. He was friendly and professional and most importantly he didn't pressure you. He was able to lay out what the dealership could do with financing and we didn't have to keep haggling with pricing back and forth. The finance department with Michael Metcalfe was also an easy experience to sign all the documents at the end. I will buy my next vehicle at Earnhardt Kia. I trust the dealership, Paul Horak and Michael Metcalf to be fair and professional. Highly recommend Paul Horak who was opposite of the majority of car sales people I have encountered over the years. He was full of information rather than full of bull. Thank you!
Clint and the Service team!
by 04/24/2019on
I have been working with Clint for the last year and I absolutely cherish him! He always gives me the 100% real truth and advice. I don’t know anything about cars mechanically but I have learned through a lifetime of being taken advantage of by car mechanics that I need to keep my guard up and stay firm on what I want and don’t want.. after the first time with Clint I instantly could feel that he was real and never wanted me to waste money. That kept me coming back and back again for all my concerns or questions! Also the people behind the desk in the service area are so nice always patient and help with me nicely! If it wasn’t for the excellent care I receive I would quickly be over it and lose faith then loyalty! Thank you Clint and the Service team for all your help!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
OFF THE CHAIN
by 04/24/2019on
I just bought my third car from Earnhardt Kia on Bell Rd! Before them I had bought cars from private parties and always ended up with a junker. My first car I bought with them was my first experience with a dealership and although at that time I had atrocious credit they took a chance on me and got me into a car. That car lasted a long time after I paid it off and when it finally was no good I went to see if they could help me again even though I hadnât done much with my credit still, they were happy to help and get me into another car through their Mr.Ed department. My plan with this car was too make all my payments and pay extra and take full advantage of the opportunity for building credit plus I was really happy because I loved the car (a Kia Optima EX 2013) then about a year and a half later (this past weekend) I went in to have my AC looked it by Clint who always gives me the best advice and help on anything with my cars. As I was driving across town Maryann called me and said âhey youâve been doing excellent on your payments and you still have a lot left before that car is paid off and you have a lot of miles on it weâd love to see if we can get you a better deal with something newer. Come on into the sales area and talk to us!â I was excited to go see what she was talking about but totally content with where I was with my car if they ended up not finding a better deal.. I parked my car in the maintenance area and Clint walked me in along with Antwon Wallace and Antwon got to work looking into what options there were.. I was doubtful and already was happy with the deal I already had but while I was already waiting to find out what was going on with the AC I figured I would test drive a few vehicles as we pulled one of them in I mentioned to Antwon that âthose look awesomeâ talking about the new 2020 Kia Souls. Antwon and I had a great time together talking about what I enjoy and my life and I felt like he was real and an honest guy (as I feel about everyone at Earnhardt Kia). He said heâll see if the Soul was a possibility! I was shocked and excited to hear I was able to get real financing at half the rate of my optima for gorgeous red 2020 KOA SOUL! With the direction of the team at Earnhardt Kia I was able to get a smarter and better deal for me for a car that would last many years! I was so floored and excited and was so happy to surprise my family when I pulled in with my new car! We sat back and discussed how we never thought we would have something this nice and something brand new! My hard work and the customer service, appreciation, recognition, and trust Earnhardt Kia had in me helped me get to this point and now I feel like a champ who can accomplish all my financial goals! Thank you Clint, Maryanne, Antwon, and all of Earnhardt Kia!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service is awesome
by 01/21/2019on
Jason, et. al. are the epitome of rock star service. The Service Dept goes above and beyond everything they do. I am always treated with courtesy and respect. I recommend all Kia owners to get your vehicle serviced here. Thank you Jason! See you on the next oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 stars!!
by 11/12/2018on
Amazing experience! Ron is great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE place to buy a new KIa!
by 05/31/2018on
I prefer to do most of my research, pricing and talking via the internet. After searching the internet within 200 miles of my location in Phoenix for a new 2018 Kia Sorrento LX, Earnhardt Kia came up with some incredible pricing, much better than any other dealership in the area. Maryann Gorelkin, their internet sales manager, contacted me after I expressed interest. We prepared as much as possible in advance to complete the deal because I hate sitting, dealing in a dealership. They didn't mess around, they got right to the final price and even gave me exactly what I wanted for my trade. I'm originally from Jersey and Maryann is originally from NYC, so she new I was "no-nonsense". I don't play number games. I did my research, knew the deal I was getting was saving me thousands...on the vehicle I wanted, in the color I loved...Maryann's decades of experience definitely made the difference in this being the best deal and experience possible. Besides that, she gets me...Hell, she even drove an hour from the dealership to my house for my wife to sign the papers because of major back surgery and then drove an hour back to her own home after her shift was already completed! Now that's service!!! Thank you so much Maryann :) Earnhardt Kia will not disappoint and Maryann Gorelkin made me a lifelong customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best deal in towm!
by 05/06/2018on
After shopping the internet and several dealerships, I met Maryann Gorelkin, (the internet sales manager) She was ver informative. She made us the best deal in town. There was no bullying or cheap tacts just a great experience .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Informed on Status
by 12/21/2017on
Updates on the progress of my car's repairs. To often you car goes into a workshop like a black hole...not at Earnhardt Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
