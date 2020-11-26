sales Rating

I just bought my third car from Earnhardt Kia on Bell Rd! Before them I had bought cars from private parties and always ended up with a junker. My first car I bought with them was my first experience with a dealership and although at that time I had atrocious credit they took a chance on me and got me into a car. That car lasted a long time after I paid it off and when it finally was no good I went to see if they could help me again even though I hadnât done much with my credit still, they were happy to help and get me into another car through their Mr.Ed department. My plan with this car was too make all my payments and pay extra and take full advantage of the opportunity for building credit plus I was really happy because I loved the car (a Kia Optima EX 2013) then about a year and a half later (this past weekend) I went in to have my AC looked it by Clint who always gives me the best advice and help on anything with my cars. As I was driving across town Maryann called me and said âhey youâve been doing excellent on your payments and you still have a lot left before that car is paid off and you have a lot of miles on it weâd love to see if we can get you a better deal with something newer. Come on into the sales area and talk to us!â I was excited to go see what she was talking about but totally content with where I was with my car if they ended up not finding a better deal.. I parked my car in the maintenance area and Clint walked me in along with Antwon Wallace and Antwon got to work looking into what options there were.. I was doubtful and already was happy with the deal I already had but while I was already waiting to find out what was going on with the AC I figured I would test drive a few vehicles as we pulled one of them in I mentioned to Antwon that âthose look awesomeâ talking about the new 2020 Kia Souls. Antwon and I had a great time together talking about what I enjoy and my life and I felt like he was real and an honest guy (as I feel about everyone at Earnhardt Kia). He said heâll see if the Soul was a possibility! I was shocked and excited to hear I was able to get real financing at half the rate of my optima for gorgeous red 2020 KOA SOUL! With the direction of the team at Earnhardt Kia I was able to get a smarter and better deal for me for a car that would last many years! I was so floored and excited and was so happy to surprise my family when I pulled in with my new car! We sat back and discussed how we never thought we would have something this nice and something brand new! My hard work and the customer service, appreciation, recognition, and trust Earnhardt Kia had in me helped me get to this point and now I feel like a champ who can accomplish all my financial goals! Thank you Clint, Maryanne, Antwon, and all of Earnhardt Kia! Read more