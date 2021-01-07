Customer Reviews of Courtesy Chevrolet
Great customer service
by 07/01/2021on
Angel Mercado was very responsive and on top of it through the whole sell it was great, the pro shop guys were awesome also, easy buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 07/01/2021on
Angel Mercado was very responsive and on top of it through the whole sell it was great, the pro shop guys were awesome also, easy buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales great Service HORRIBLE
by 06/25/2021on
For years our family has purchased here but I’ve stopped recommending them after our most recent purchase. Sales is still wonderful Oj was and always will be amazing but customer service and ANY service after purchasing is near impossible. Three different times I’ve made the drive down and ultimately been turned away when I had scheduled an appointment for service. The features my vehicle should have won’t work because they won’t service it, they don’t offer loaners at this time but expect your vehicle to stay minimum of 2 days due to service delays (and a whole list of other excuses) and up to 2 weeks. I’ve spoken with the customer service manager and have a request to speak to some one above her because her excuse was ultimately that she couldn’t find all our phone calls in her logs and the one she did find where we scheduled service they didn’t expect us to need our car back the next day so it was OUR FAULT they decided to only do an oil change and not do a diagnostic check. It’s incredibly sad how downhill this dealership has gone and continues to go but according to the manager Samantha ALL GM dealerships are like this now because of delays, limited technicians and chip issues. Not sure how true that is though because they basically tried saying we lied until we proved them wrong with call logs then they finally admit they did have a call record but only found ONE and again it was our fault we didn’t explain they couldn’t keep the car multiples days for a check up. Still waiting on a call back from someone who can actual do something there so we’ll see how that goes!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 03/02/2021on
Angel answer all of my concerns and he kept me updated on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
vlathrum
by 12/31/2020on
The man who helped me was very polite and the service did not take as long as expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy With Car!
by 06/09/2020on
I want to think Paul Anwary & Omar Montiel for giving me A good Deal & selling me the car I been looking for ovr 2 months,when I picked up my used 2019 Chrysler 300,it looked brand new & the dealer did A good job detailing my car! I would recommend working with this team if your looking for A good Deal & friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
STAY AWAY, I wish I could give NEGATIVE STARS
by 02/06/2020on
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE ON EARTH!! This is supposed to be a family owned business, well if this is how you treat your family I might as well be your enemy. On Jan 28, 2020, I purchased a 2016 Cadillac CTS. On the way back to the dealership after the test drive, I heard the brakes squeaking. The sales associate Kenny was quick to give an excuse saying it’s because it was cold, but he assured me that if I wanted the car that he would make sure the car gets looked at by the service department and if it continues that they would take care of it (lesson to self, get everything in writing). So, I purchase the vehicle and, on the way, home the brakes continue to squeak so I call Kenny and explain to him the breaks are still making noise. He said I can bring it in, and they will look at it (so far so good). I bring it in, and he tells me that the mechanic said it was break dust and that the pads has been cleaned and I should be good to go. I said ok and I would be there to pick the car up, but I would also like a print out of the report stating what was inspected and what they done to correct the issue (I am still waiting on that print out a week later). I pick the car up and I was not half way home when I heard the brake squeaking again. I called Kenny right away, but now he is saying I need to talk to Carlos because the mechanic said it was good to go. So now I’m calling and trying to coordinate with the Used Vehicle Manager Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the same thing that Kenny said about the mechanic said the breaks are good, but I can bring it in again to have them check it. Now this is the second day. I bring the vehicle back to the dealership that night so it can be looked at first thing in the morning. After waiting all day and not hearing from Carlos Valenzuela and after calling at least 6 times and leaving 3 voice messages I finally in touch with Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the mechanic said the breaks are good except for the squeaking…SO WHAT THE HECK IS THE SQUEAKING NOISE?? He goes on to say well if my mechanic says nothing is wrong then he has to believe his mechanic. Ok but your mechanic said he heard the squeaking and breaks do not squeak for no reason. Carlos also goes on to tell me he is no mechanic, I’m no mechanic either but common sense tells me that brakes are not supposed to make noise unless there is a problem. Carlos suggest I get a second opinion about the brakes, but I would be responsible for it. Why should I have to pay for an issue that I was told would be taken care of?? Carlos Valenzuela NEVER called me about any updates when they had my vehicle. I would have to call him multiple times before I finally got in touch with him. His attitude was very dismissive and down right RUDE. The sales associate Kenny was no better. After the first time I took the car back I tried calling him and the only thing I would get is I need to talk to Carlos Valenzuela. Sales associates also tell you if you need something even after the deal to give them a call. I guess what they mean is if you have someone else who wants to buy a car because after the sale is done, they are done with you. The customer service was the worse I have ever seen. If you are looking for a car and a great customer service, please do not come here. They will try to sell you a dream, but when they dream start to turn into a nightmare then you are on your own. So now I have to try to have someone else take a look at my squeaking breaks because according to Carlos Valenzuela and his mechanic there is nothing wrong with them. If you believe that I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I want to sell you. Protect yourself and believe nothing or better yet stay far away from Courtesy Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Chevy Volt Purchase
by 01/21/2020on
Kenny Williams in the sales department and John Gonzales in the finance department made the purchase of my Volt an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
do not use this dealership
by 12/14/2019on
I scheduled my oil change n tire rotation for 12/13 @ 230. I arrived early nice traffic who knew. I left the dealership at 425pm. my truck sat in the service bay for one hour after service had been preformed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase
by 06/16/2019on
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your valuable time & knowledge with this purchase of our 2019 Corvette from Courtesy Chevrolet. I called late in the day on Saturday and spoke with Joe, Pat and I came down and you greeted us, and went over all details of the vehicle, the entire transaction was carried out efficiently and with the highest level of honesty. I will be sure to refer you to our friends and colleagues, because of the “Emphatically Great Service” you and your team delivered to us. Thank you Joe! Pat and Jaci Paddock
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
#1 in Customer Service
by 05/21/2019on
Nate helped us when we purchased our new Chevy Truck! He went above and beyond as he listened to our needs as well as our wants. As we worked through the deal we were still not quite where I wanted to be financially and Nate offered another suggestion that actually helped us close the deal! We have been the proud owners of several Chevy vehicles and drive them for many years so we do not take a new purchase lightly. Although it has been some time since we purchased our new Chevy Truck, Nate continues to reach out to see if he can help us in any way. It's great to know he is still at Courtesy Chevrolet if we need him. I would highly recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Got the car we wanted, even though it wasn't on the lot!
by 05/11/2019on
Kenny Williams worked hard to get us exactly the features we wanted on our Chevy Bolt. The one we'd seen online had sold, but he found one at their sister dealership in San Diego and had it shipped out. That did cost us an extra $800, but it was the car we wanted. There are the dealer extras that you have to pay for, but we worked out a reasonable deal overall, though a little higher than we'd originally expected. Kenny worked it so we'd be able to get the deal done before some of the Federal tax credit expired, which helped a lot. When the car arrived, there were a few things missing that we didn't notice right away. Kenny and Debbie made it good as quickly and easily as they could. UPS unfortunately delivered the floor mats to the wrong house (1 mile away, in a different zip code). UPS couldn't find them, but the guy at the wrong house finally brought them to our house about 2 weeks after he got them. Monica in titles help us a lot too, getting the Alternative Fuel tag as quickly as possible and to get it registered under the 5 year plan. Overall a good experience with a few hiccups. Nothing but good things to say about Kenny, Debbie, and Monica!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Birthday Present Ever
by 04/10/2019on
I went in looking to do a trade in of my damaged 2009 Impala that still had $5,000 to payoff. My credit is not the greatest so I have always went to the used car lots that don't check your credit and accept only $500 down and then two weeks later you start having car problems. I was so nervous going into this dealership! Antonio was my salesman and he was amazing. I told him immediately what I was willing to put down, what year and model car I wanted, that I had a trade in with a lien and bad credit. Antonio did not shy away. He took me right inside and we filled out paperwork. He was able to then to show me the cars that I would qualify for. He never went under a 2016 even though the older cars were cheaper and I said I didn't want anything older than a 2015. He also never tried to steer me towards another model. He made sure that I didn't fall in love with something that he knew I would never get approved for. We finally decided on a 2016 Chevy Equinox. The negotiating was very simple the were able to work with my down payment and my credit! I drove off in a new SUV that I didn't think I would ever get approved for. When we went back to sign the paper work Martha in the finance dept was amazing. She worked magic on my deal after the bank that did approve me wanted an extra $1000 down that I did not have! She refused to let my deal fall through! She even got me a 6yr warranty. This was the best birthday present I have ever got for myself and it was all thanks to this dealership!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Dealership and Staff
by 01/21/2019on
I have bought 3 new cars in the last 5 years and all 3 (Silverado, Equinox and Camaro), and all future ones, are Courtesy purchases. People like Chris Caban are why Courtesy remains the best in Phoenix. You get a personal touch from a family owned organization that actually cares about the customers. Chris was exceptional in his patience and willingness to make sure I knew my new car before buying it. He made sure that I saw several options in the range I was looking for and that I was comfortable with what I selected without the "sales mentality' where they push you into something you are not ready for. I have never been even remotely treated that way at Courtesy and that is a big reason for my continued return. Exceptional Customer Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service!
by 11/20/2018on
Buying a car can be very stressful and nobody likes to be at a dealership all day! We started looking online and then got contacted by Ivan Torres. Ivan invited us in to come in promising no hassle. He was ready when we arrived and took great care of us. He had the car ready for us by the time we got there, and gave us a great deal on it as well!! Fast and very friendly. We got a trade in quote in only a few minutes to give us a quote ( day before we spent close to 2 hrs at another place for them to appraise our car) . Smoothest car purchase I've had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
:)
by 11/16/2018on
Brendan was great! Kept us updated with what was going on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience purpl
by 11/02/2018on
Dropped off for appointment in the morning which went just as planned.Service work was on time and performance of the repair was great. Would highly recommend Courtesy Chevrolet to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Repeat customer
by 07/20/2018on
Had a wonderful experience again and thats why I returned to Courtesy Chevrolet when I was looking to get into a new vehicle. Love my Chevy Trax and the service I received. Juan Larios was an excellent salesman and took care of all my needs and addressed any questions I had. I definitely will be returning when I am in the market for another vehicle. Keep up the good work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience
by 05/13/2018on
From the moment we exited our vehicle, Jimmy Mendez was great! He helped us find the right car for us and we have specific criteria we were looking for on our vehicle. He did amazing! Jimmy was great at answering all of our questions and made us feel very comfortable. This is our second vehicle weve purchased from Courtesy Chevrolet and couldnt be happier! We definitely recommend them! -Angela S
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 05/11/2018on
Tim Jackson at Courtesy Chevrolet took great care of me. He diagnosed what needed to be done and kept me informed on the progress of the work. I feel like he really cared about me as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic experience at Phoenix Az Courtesy Chevrolet
by 05/08/2018on
We felt that we were working with professional, knowledgeable, caring staff every step of the way at Phoenix Az Courtesy Chevrolet; Mario in sales, Steve in finance, Juan with technical assistance. They were our allies in finding the perfect vehicle for our lifestyle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great & Timely Service
by 04/29/2018on
I've been coming to Courtesy Chevrolet for service on the company vehicle around 3 years now. Erik Montano is very knowledgeable, listened to the issues I had encountered, and came up with great options within budget. He and his team created a smooth and enjoyable service experience. I highly recommend Erik and Courtesy Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Courtesy has been family owned and operated since 1955. We are the oldest and most trusted Chevrolet dealership in AZ! Our sign located in the front of the dealership is actually a historical landmark! We are constantly updating our pricing daily with the help of KBB to make sure our new and pre-owned inventory is offered at the best price to the customer. We have an amazing service and parts department for anything you may need after the sale, or perhaps for another vehicle you have in the driveway! Our fleet department is top notch and is ready to help supply your business with the right vehicles to get the job done.
1 Comments