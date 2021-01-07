sales Rating

WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE ON EARTH!! This is supposed to be a family owned business, well if this is how you treat your family I might as well be your enemy. On Jan 28, 2020, I purchased a 2016 Cadillac CTS. On the way back to the dealership after the test drive, I heard the brakes squeaking. The sales associate Kenny was quick to give an excuse saying it’s because it was cold, but he assured me that if I wanted the car that he would make sure the car gets looked at by the service department and if it continues that they would take care of it (lesson to self, get everything in writing). So, I purchase the vehicle and, on the way, home the brakes continue to squeak so I call Kenny and explain to him the breaks are still making noise. He said I can bring it in, and they will look at it (so far so good). I bring it in, and he tells me that the mechanic said it was break dust and that the pads has been cleaned and I should be good to go. I said ok and I would be there to pick the car up, but I would also like a print out of the report stating what was inspected and what they done to correct the issue (I am still waiting on that print out a week later). I pick the car up and I was not half way home when I heard the brake squeaking again. I called Kenny right away, but now he is saying I need to talk to Carlos because the mechanic said it was good to go. So now I’m calling and trying to coordinate with the Used Vehicle Manager Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the same thing that Kenny said about the mechanic said the breaks are good, but I can bring it in again to have them check it. Now this is the second day. I bring the vehicle back to the dealership that night so it can be looked at first thing in the morning. After waiting all day and not hearing from Carlos Valenzuela and after calling at least 6 times and leaving 3 voice messages I finally in touch with Carlos Valenzuela. He tells me the mechanic said the breaks are good except for the squeaking…SO WHAT THE HECK IS THE SQUEAKING NOISE?? He goes on to say well if my mechanic says nothing is wrong then he has to believe his mechanic. Ok but your mechanic said he heard the squeaking and breaks do not squeak for no reason. Carlos also goes on to tell me he is no mechanic, I’m no mechanic either but common sense tells me that brakes are not supposed to make noise unless there is a problem. Carlos suggest I get a second opinion about the brakes, but I would be responsible for it. Why should I have to pay for an issue that I was told would be taken care of?? Carlos Valenzuela NEVER called me about any updates when they had my vehicle. I would have to call him multiple times before I finally got in touch with him. His attitude was very dismissive and down right RUDE. The sales associate Kenny was no better. After the first time I took the car back I tried calling him and the only thing I would get is I need to talk to Carlos Valenzuela. Sales associates also tell you if you need something even after the deal to give them a call. I guess what they mean is if you have someone else who wants to buy a car because after the sale is done, they are done with you. The customer service was the worse I have ever seen. If you are looking for a car and a great customer service, please do not come here. They will try to sell you a dream, but when they dream start to turn into a nightmare then you are on your own. So now I have to try to have someone else take a look at my squeaking breaks because according to Carlos Valenzuela and his mechanic there is nothing wrong with them. If you believe that I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma I want to sell you. Protect yourself and believe nothing or better yet stay far away from Courtesy Chevrolet. Read more