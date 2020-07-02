Peoria Kia
Very pleasant experience!
by 02/07/2020on
Johnny Pearlstein(salesman); Nate Palmer(sales manager); and Michael Hayes(finance manager), were all very easy to work with and straight forward during the deal process. They gave my Mom an amazing sale price and customer service experience, despite her open bankruptcy. Thanks again guys!
Bought used car
by 08/03/2019on
My salesman was named Zachariah. He was incredibly nice and helpful and just felt like a real person, not someone just trying to sell a car and make money. The entire experience of buying car thru him was great! I highly recommend asking for him when visiting the dealership.
READ BEFORE CONSIDERING BUYING
by 05/03/2018on
Worst customer service Ive ever experienced. Such DISRESPECTFUL AND SEXEST personnel I have ever had the misfortune of working with. Earl Stanley apparently never works when questions need to be answered, Brett Wian consistently tells me I am mistaken but when my Fiancé calls its a way different story and hes correct with the same information. Tom Ardo states I got a promotional deal NO ONE know about except Earl who never works and that had me pay $500 for god know what for. SO DISAPPOINTING. Already been in, in person one time. How many times will it take? To be continued.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Do no buy from Peoria Kia
by 03/23/2018on
To make this quick and simple. DO NOT BUY FROM PEORIA KIA. I highly recommend going to another Kia dealership who will take care of you instead of trying to get the money. Long story short, I was working with Peoria Kia in trading in my Forte for an Optima. I went in just to get knowledge of what they would do for me. Spoke with Wally, and told him I wouldn't purchase unless they were able to meet my standards cost wise. They ended up not meeting the standard at first, I then proceeded to go home when a Sales Manager then contacts me saying they will meet my price I am asking for. I return the next day and was told they would honor this. By the way $310 was my downright bottom line that I was looking to pay every single month, including every single thing they wanted to sell me. I told them repeatedly that "as long as it fits in the cost of $310" that it would be fine. Now here is where they got me. They took my payment (card) right away for $310 and gave me a receipt similar to what a restaurant would give you. Then had me sign the very long papers. Josh who got me to sign, conveniently had my trust in that the $310 would be met. So I ignorantly didn't review the part of my contract that showed a new price of $363.xx I signed my new car lease, and now I am stuck with it. I spoke with Josh (Finance Manager) who swore up and down he wishes they could do something. Well....is $1800 bucks over the course of 3 years worth losing other customers and my business? I guess so. They have done nothing to help me. They offer me stories of how they take care of others. But couldn't find a way to assist me. If $1800 worth of cost is worth losing a customer. So be it. Lastly, please buy somewhere else if you want a Kia. Do not buy from Peoria Kia.
Huge Disappointment
by 08/21/2017on
Huge disappointment!!! I have found a 2017 Kia sportage EX online, sticker price was 22,893. I sent a offer to see if they would reduce the price. I spoke with Larry DeNinis through internet sales. Now remind you I have already been approved through another bank at 3.24% but when I mentioned this to Larry he states I could get qualified through Kia financing at 1.9%, which both % are great and through my bank my payments should be around 340 a month at 72 months which again he said he could do better, close to $315. I had a $1000 down and my own approval, should be a piece of cake!! Not so much, my husband and I drove from San Tan Valley which is about an hour and a half but worth the deal , as soon as we walked in Larry took us to look at the vehicle, then he asked me if I was active military, drove for uber/lift, or have I graduated college in the last 12 months... hmmm no! Then he said I am going to talk to financing , he came back with $478 a month, my jaw dropped. Then he asked me to push out the loan for 84 months, again no way - why such a big difference, we talked about $300 payments to almost $500, he states that due to me not being active military or a uber/lift driver or college graduate in the last 12 months the car is now priced up to almost 27,000, now remind you there was no small print of this online, you can check it out yourself on "Capital One financing " !!! Again jaw dropping, needless to say me husband and I were pi**ed and Larry was a VERY rude person, told me what do you think I can just give this car away, are you kidding you lied and now your upset at me. I told him no thank you and left. I advised his floor manager that online price is false advertisement and the floor manager was very nice and wanted to work out a deal but hell no, bad taste for this company and how they do business. Larry is a liar and wasted our time, proceed with caution with this company. I would NEVER recommend anyone to this facility. HUGE WASTE OF TIME!
Awesome !
by 12/31/2015on
I haven't had this good of an experience at a dealer since 1996 when I bought my Saturn. Jay ordered my car is early December and kept me updated on the process and I had the keys in my hand by 2 pm the day it came in. Mitch was also great with the process and has answered my questions after delivery promptly. On top of that my 2016 optima sxL is freaking awesome ! Thanks !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 03/04/2015on
Friendly and courteous staff. I would have like to get a better deal. It was that I was in need of a car asap.
Peoria Kia ROCKS!!!!
by 03/04/2015on
The sales rep, Tony Sol, was not too pushy and answered all our questions. He was amazing!!! Thanks Tony!!! We love our Sedona!! It meets all of our needs. Already used the extra seat, for an 8 Passenger van. Whoop whoop.
Service Experience
by 03/03/2015on
Waiting room was comfortable and had wifi. In addition, the recall repair and oil change was done pretty quick and the service advisor explained everything that was performed in great detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sorento
by 03/01/2015on
The waiting area is nice and comfortable. Their service I feel I can trust and usually faster than I expect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchace
by 02/28/2015on
My wife and I were very impressed with the salesman ship and the kindness he showed us. He walked us through each step and if we had questions he made sure they were completely answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peoria Kia Service
by 01/25/2015on
Peoria Kia staff is always welcoming, efficient and reviews the work that they have completed on my vehicle. Also, they notify me of what I need to be thinking of in regards to the next service I will need. (Example: 30,000 mile check)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 01/24/2015on
Danny, my service rep is always polite, listens to my concerns, addresses them completely and makes sure I'm current on my maintenance. On the last chilly morning he even made sure my car cab was warmed up for my drive home....what a guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Outstanding Customer Service and Selection of Vehicles!!!
by 01/15/2015on
Sales person and the finance dept. Both were very pleasant and comfortable to work with. And the selection of cars u had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leonards view
by 01/14/2015on
The service rep was great Richard, I neede to be out by a certain time and he made sure that I was out ahead of when he quoted. Fabulous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Kia service
by 01/12/2015on
Appointment easy to get, service provided on time and I like the posting in the lobby that shows price for various repairs and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 12/30/2014on
I used a competitor coupon for oil change and he let me know there was taxes and shop fees. I was thinking it was going to be back up to 35, but it came out to be $13. Last time I used a competitors coupons the guy that was helping me did not give me the courtesy car wash. This gentle washed it amd vacuumed the car. Love it. Little things make a bid difference.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
trade a 2013 Optima for a 2015 exactly the same and same payments
by 12/26/2014on
Michael Meinert was our original salesperson he is the reason we keep comoing back just sorry he was off on the day we made our last purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service
by 12/19/2014on
Help when I went online to book my car for checkup. Kindness & cooperation when I said I've a hearing loss & prefer to communicate online. Explaining cost up front. Honoring the coupon you sent in the mail. The personal touch. WiFi. Coffee. Checkout. Washed car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5000 mile service
by 12/19/2014on
I called for a service they got me right in. In a hour and a half I was done. I like the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Peoria Kia
by 12/19/2014on
Daniel and Jeremiah were very helpful and friendly. Car was available at time that was designated. Very satisfied with the service as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
