2025 W Riverview Auto Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
(855) 847-3936
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa

4.4
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Vehicle Purchase

by Mary on 06/18/2020

I just bought a new Rogue sport and loving it. I will always only by from Larry Miller Nissan it feels like family and honest people. Adam is a fantastic salesman and would highly recommend you see him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

65 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Don't Give Up

by Gathers on 08/18/2020

I took my vehicle back a total of 6 times for the same issue. I was without a vehicle for a total of 6 weeks for the same issue. I wrote an email to Nissan Corporate Customer Care and the General Manager William Bixley on June 20 and to date I haven’t received a response. I was never offered a rental car and my car had been there so much and so long, the service advisor Sam stopped even calling to give me an update. My vehicle is fixed now and the air is blowing cold like it used to, but it took me almost dying and holding Larry Miller accountable to fix it. I’m appalled that Mr. Brixley or his management team would not respond to our email. We drive far to take our vehicle to LMN, not to even be given the courtesy of a response to an email after my vehicle had been there for 5 weeks is unacceptable. I’m disappointed and I just picked up my car last Tuesday the next day it wouldn’t start, we’re in a Prescott and took to a Nissan dealer and they said it’s the starter. Called LMN and couldn’t get our advisor, as usual, spoke to another advisor and was told our warranty has been maxed out. First we heard of this, but because they put bandaids on it for 6 weeks they’ve now maxed out the warranty. Wow, unbelievable LMN

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Airbag Recall

by Airbag Recall on 05/23/2020

Service person Jason was very attentive and gave us prompt and courteous service. Good person to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Salesman Adam Holt

by Christine on 05/14/2020

Adam Holt was very helpful with assisting me with tbe purchase of a new car. He was very polite and took time to explain every detailed step needed in the process from application to end closing. Thank you very much Adam Holt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best service

by Jake take care of His customer on 04/22/2020

I had the best service that I have recieved from Jake in parts I had a terrible experience purchasing my Maxima at East valley I will take all my future servicing,repairs and purchasing at this location at Riverside just for the simple fact that Jake went above and beyond to set things right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Titan

by New Titan Truck on 04/17/2020

Good selection and good sales team. Enjoyed my buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and Easy

by Samantha on 03/08/2020

In love with my new Kicks! Came in with my 3 year old on a Sunday morning, and Vadim + the team had us out by lunchtime! Easily the best experience I've had purchasing a car - will definitely be recommending you guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service Advisor Jason Thatcher.

by John Spanovich on 02/03/2020

Jason Thatcher is an Excellent Service Advisor at Larry H Miller Nissan Mesa. Jason treats you like family. Jason makes sure your car is serviced with care and done right the first time. Thank you Jason Thatcher.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by Bobby Navarrete on 01/25/2020

Didn’t have an appointment but the scheduled me in anyways. Very friendly staff. Didn’t try to up sell me anything I didn’t need. Very honest people and quality work at a very good price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Eveyone is very friendly and helpful

by Looking for a new ride on 01/19/2020

Everyone at Nissan are very friendly and available to you for any questions, doubts about what you're looking for a vehicle purchased. Thank you for all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Another Altima

by HeidiM on 01/13/2020

Went in to see about refinancing my loan with a used car and walked away with a brand new 2019 Altima. Could not pass up the great deal and the staff were amazing. Josh the sales rep was so amazing, Cassidy was very understanding and worked magic to get me the numbers I needed and Zacharj in Finance made the paperwork a breeze. All under 3 hours. So very impressed. This is my 5th Altima and I could not be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales experience

by Laura Barrow on 01/12/2020

I wanted to let you know that Jacob Hill turned my entire week long ordeal which was horrible for the previous people I have been working with he made it the best experience ever I will only only go back to him or I’ll never come back to the dealership after my experience this past week he’s the only reason that I came back he is fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great new vehicle buying experience!

by Paul A on 12/31/2019

Had a great purchase experience. Our salesperson Wayne Johnson and finance person Greg were top notch and very professional. Wayne explained everything about our new car and stayed with us during the entire purchase. Greg was straightforward and honest during the finance portion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Not a pleasant experience

by Swap on 12/13/2019

Not a pleasant experience buying car plus less transparency , more pressure and dont care after post sales

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best saleman ever

by Best on 11/30/2019

Austin was the very best salesman I've ever had, the best car buying experience. Most knowable,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

lies

by disappointed on 03/02/2019

great service when I bought my car, but after that they want nothing to do with you. Was promised a rebate, then all of of a sudden the sales and finance guy didnt work there anymore. Then keep being told by another it will be taken care of and I get my calls ignored everyday, being told they will leave a message, or if I talk to said person, he promises he will call me back. Why the LIES! How about you give me what is promised or stop stringing me along!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service!

by matchboxtim on 04/23/2018

I went in with a budget, a down payment, and a type of car and Devin did everything else. He was able to work with me on a monthly payment, down payment, and exact specifications of what I was looking for. I highly recommend visiting this location and let them know what you want and what you want to spend and let them work their magic. An additional thanks goes to Thor for helping me out with another issue a few days later. He got me taken care of in next to no time and didn't charge me a dime. 5 stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Worst experience!

by lilace422 on 04/17/2018

Will for sure never purchase here again and I hope I can stop others as well. We were taken advantage of, lied to, and no compassion from management when we tried to get things worked out. Salesman even cussed and spoke rudely when we called. One even telling us to come in and say it to their face, basically being a bully. They played games and nobody would take ownership for the lies and theft! Charging for things that don't even exist and twisting things around to make it seem like one way, but throw in extra charges and such. I was a fool to fall into their trap!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Kevin at LHM Nissan

by VickiandJerry on 12/31/2017

I had a wonderful experience leasing my new Nissan Rogue Sport at LHM Nissan in Mesa,Az. Both the salesman and the finance manager were professional and honest. I will definitely be a repeat customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Worst experience every- they steal money

by bigbang on 09/02/2017

Make a long story short: they seem nice, but they are just fake. We verbally agreed to lease a car whose FINAL price was 22K, the sales person said that there were no fee and absolutely nothing to add on top of that. They never showed us a printout of the final price, but just what our monthly payment would be. We went talked to Roger who said that our monthly payment would be $197. This is not what we had calculated, so we asked why and he said: "Oh wait, now the money factor changed and it is $184". We asked again why and he said: "Oh wait, now it is $174". He went on talking and talking, making up rules that kept changing. We should have known by then that it was a joke, but we thought that they were just gonna try to play with the monthly payment. Unfortunately, we went on and signed the contract (it was 9pm on Saturday night after 4 hours of them talking). We later found out that the "agreed value" on the contract was 27K and summing up down payment, monthly lease payments, and residual value we get a 30K price!!!! We asked for explanations. First, Roger said that we bought options like tinted windows. We were never asked if we wanted any option, the car we saw had tinted windows, and you cannot pay 8K for tinted windows. Then, we talked to the sales manager who basically said that he had no idea of how we ended up with a value of 27k and sent us back to Roger. He first said that he had no idea either because he was not involved in the deal. Then, he started making up numbers like a rent charge and depreciation amount just to move from 22k to 27k. We said that the sales guy never told us about these fees, he apologized a lot, and said that this is what it is. He quickly threw away the piece of paper with his fake numbers, stood up, and wished us good day. We are considering suing them for bad faith, but if you can, avoid them completely. Put simply, they steal money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Larry H Nissan

by Frances on 05/28/2017

Great place to buy a car! I have bought 3 card there already and each time it has been a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa is one of the leading Nissan dealers in Arizona. We think you'll find that we provide the best customer service around. We're all about creating the best-ever car buying and/or vehicle service experience for every customer, every time. It's the cornerstone of our Larry H. Miller mission - to be the best place in town to work and the best place in town to do business.

what sets us apart
We achieve true success when we positively impact our employees, customers, vendors, suppliers and the communities around us. As we prosper in business, we believe it is our obligation to enrich lives and to make the world a better place.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

