I just bought a new Rogue sport and loving it. I will always only by from Larry Miller Nissan it feels like family and honest people. Adam is a fantastic salesman and would highly recommend you see him.
I took my vehicle back a total of 6 times for the same issue. I was without a vehicle for a total of 6 weeks for the same issue. I wrote an email to Nissan Corporate Customer Care and the General Manager William Bixley on June 20 and to date I haven’t received a response. I was never offered a rental car and my car had been there so much and so long, the service advisor Sam stopped even calling to give me an update. My vehicle is fixed now and the air is blowing cold like it used to, but it took me almost dying and holding Larry Miller accountable to fix it. I’m appalled that Mr. Brixley or his management team would not respond to our email. We drive far to take our vehicle to LMN, not to even be given the courtesy of a response to an email after my vehicle had been there for 5 weeks is unacceptable. I’m disappointed and I just picked up my car last Tuesday the next day it wouldn’t start, we’re in a Prescott and took to a Nissan dealer and they said it’s the starter. Called LMN and couldn’t get our advisor, as usual, spoke to another advisor and was told our warranty has been maxed out. First we heard of this, but because they put bandaids on it for 6 weeks they’ve now maxed out the warranty. Wow, unbelievable LMN
Adam Holt was very helpful with assisting me with tbe purchase of a new car. He was very polite and took time to explain every detailed step needed in the process from application to end closing. Thank you very much Adam Holt.
I had the best service that I have recieved from Jake in parts I had a terrible experience purchasing my Maxima at East valley I will take all my future servicing,repairs and purchasing at this location at Riverside just for the simple fact that Jake went above and beyond to set things right.
In love with my new Kicks! Came in with my 3 year old on a Sunday morning, and Vadim + the team had us out by lunchtime! Easily the best experience I've had purchasing a car - will definitely be recommending you guys!
Jason Thatcher is an Excellent Service Advisor at Larry H Miller Nissan Mesa. Jason treats you like family. Jason makes sure your car is serviced with care and done right the first time. Thank you Jason Thatcher.
Went in to see about refinancing my loan with a used car and walked away with a brand new 2019 Altima. Could not pass up the great deal and the staff were amazing. Josh the sales rep was so amazing, Cassidy was very understanding and worked magic to get me the numbers I needed and Zacharj in Finance made the paperwork a breeze. All under 3 hours. So very impressed. This is my 5th Altima and I could not be happier.
I wanted to let you know that Jacob Hill turned my entire week long ordeal which was horrible for the previous people I have been working with he made it the best experience ever I will only only go back to him or I’ll never come back to the dealership after my experience this past week he’s the only reason that I came back he is fantastic
Had a great purchase experience. Our salesperson Wayne Johnson and finance person Greg were top notch and very professional. Wayne explained everything about our new car and stayed with us during the entire purchase. Greg was straightforward and honest during the finance
portion.
great service when I bought my car, but after that they want nothing to do with you. Was promised a rebate, then all of of a sudden the sales and finance guy didnt work there anymore. Then keep being told by another it will be taken care of and I get my calls ignored everyday, being told they will leave a message, or if I talk to said person, he promises he will call me back. Why the LIES! How about you give me what is promised or stop stringing me along!
I went in with a budget, a down payment, and a type of car and Devin did everything else. He was able to work with me on a monthly payment, down payment, and exact specifications of what I was looking for. I highly recommend visiting this location and let them know what you want and what you want to spend and let them work their magic. An additional thanks goes to Thor for helping me out with another issue a few days later. He got me taken care of in next to no time and didn't charge me a dime. 5 stars!
Will for sure never purchase here again and I hope I can stop others as well. We were taken advantage of, lied to, and no compassion from management when we tried to get things worked out. Salesman even cussed and spoke rudely when we called. One even telling us to come in and say it to their face, basically being a bully. They played games and nobody would take ownership for the lies and theft! Charging for things that don't even exist and twisting things around to make it seem like one way, but throw in extra charges and such. I was a fool to fall into their trap!
Make a long story short: they seem nice, but they are just fake. We verbally agreed to lease a car whose FINAL price was 22K, the sales person said that there were no fee and absolutely nothing to add on top of that. They never showed us a printout of the final price, but just what our monthly payment would be. We went talked to Roger who said that our monthly payment would be $197. This is not what we had calculated, so we asked why and he said: "Oh wait, now the money factor changed and it is $184". We asked again why and he said: "Oh wait, now it is $174". He went on talking and talking, making up rules that kept changing. We should have known by then that it was a joke, but we thought that they were just gonna try to play with the monthly payment. Unfortunately, we went on and signed the contract (it was 9pm on Saturday night after 4 hours of them talking). We later found out that the "agreed value" on the contract was 27K and summing up down payment, monthly lease payments, and residual value we get a 30K price!!!! We asked for explanations. First, Roger said that we bought options like tinted windows. We were never asked if we wanted any option, the car we saw had tinted windows, and you cannot pay 8K for tinted windows. Then, we talked to the sales manager who basically said that he had no idea of how we ended up with a value of 27k and sent us back to Roger. He first said that he had no idea either because he was not involved in the deal. Then, he started making up numbers like a rent charge and depreciation amount just to move from 22k to 27k. We said that the sales guy never told us about these fees, he apologized a lot, and said that this is what it is. He quickly threw away the piece of paper with his fake numbers, stood up, and wished us good day. We are considering suing them for bad faith, but if you can, avoid them completely.
Put simply, they steal money.
