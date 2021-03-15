sales Rating

Where to even begin, Steve Berg at Chapman BMW has truly redefined the dreaded term "car salesman" -in an extremely positive way of course! I started looking at new cars a week prior to the closing of our house. As my spouse recently purchased an Audi from Chandler Audi (Next to Chapman), it was my first choice. When we went to Audi as repeat clients, we received horrible service & weren't even thanked for our return visit . Naturally, that turned us off & we went to explore other dealerships. Conveniently, Chapman BMW is right next door! Prior to walking in, I looked at a X3 on the Chapman site and requested information. I received a call from Steve regarding my inquiry & he was very helpful. He understood that I didn't want to make a major purchase prior to the close of our house , which was less than a week away. He was patient & kept me updated on new inventory. When we arrived, we did not want to deal with an "80's car salesman." We've never had good experiences with old fashioned sales people! Well, Steve blew us away. We came back after the closing of our house to buy my car. As Chapman has over 20 locations & different brands/makes, we had few cars in mind! Steve patiently brought in cars from other Chapman locations & made the process so easy! He even answered my emails & calls during his days off & contacted other locations to find the best car for me. He also got us a great deal for my trade & got me into the car I really wanted! We were not easy to work with in any WAY! We actually bought a car and brought it back the next morning due to buyers remorse and Steve still helped us with a smile! By the time we left, we felt like Steve was family! Seriously, I've called him every half hour for the last two weeks or so! This guy is the best! He's so genuine and looks out for you. Thank you so much Steve! If you're looking to buy a new or used BMW (or any of the other makes they have), go see Steve! You won't be disappointed!! Read more