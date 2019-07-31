Car Buying Experience
by 07/31/2019on
I give my highest recommendation to Enterprise Car Sales/Birmingham Division. Not only was my salesman, Santagio Foster warm, but highly professional and knowledgeable as well. The selection available was enormous and absolutely beautiful. I have never enjoyed the car buying experience, but Enterprise made it as painless as possible. The finance professional, Angie, was second to none, as she took the time to explain all our options clearly. The manager even stopped by to introduce himself. I will always look to Enterprise first. If you are sincerely looking to purchase a car, check them out. You will be doing yourself a favor!
Car Buying Experience
by 07/31/2019on
I give my highest recommendation to Enterprise Car Sales/Birmingham Division. Not only was my salesman, Santagio Foster warm, but highly professional and knowledgeable as well. The selection available was enormous and absolutely beautiful. I have never enjoyed the car buying experience, but Enterprise made it as painless as possible. The finance professional, Angie, was second to none, as she took the time to explain all our options clearly. The manager even stopped by to introduce himself. I will always look to Enterprise first. If you are sincerely looking to purchase a car, check them out. You will be doing yourself a favor!
Excellence in all areas
by 05/13/2019on
My experience in dealing with all of the personnel at Enterprise Car Sales was an outstanding one. My experience especially with the Vehicle sales rep; the Finance rep; and the store Manager was outstanding in all areas, and they all deserve commendations for their expertise in their areas of responsibility. I can say to all at Enterprise Car Sales, "Job Well Done". Thank You!!!!
Car purchase
by 08/09/2018on
The staff at Enterprise were extremely friendly and didn't rush me to make a decision that I didn't approve of. They were so helpful and patient even though it was hard to make the perfect choice. Thanks to my sales rep Jarret Burroughs and Chase for their outstanding work.
Excellent customer service
by 06/20/2018on
This was the best experience, hassle free and great customer service I've ever experienced when purchasing a vehicle. Our salesman-Steven Tyler Maddox was no "used car salesman"-nothing but courteous, knowledgeable and accommodating. All of the sales team were awesome! No more getting sick when purchasing a car!
Hope to see them again in a few years!
by 06/09/2018on
The people at enterprise were able to find something for me even though my credit isn't perfect.Special thanks to Mark Montgomery, Chase, and Shaun for finding Financing that would work for me and working within my needs to get the right package together.
GMC 2014 Truck
by 05/10/2018on
Awesome! Tyler and Chase were outstanding; they answered all my questions; they were knowledgeable; they were patient and allowed me to decide which vehicle to purchase.
Best Decision We've Ever Made!
by 01/03/2018on
Having never bought a used vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales before, we weren't sure what to expect. We went to look for a low-mileage minivan, not expecting to buy one that night, but they made the process so easy...much easier than any other dealership in recent memory, and we left with our "new" Chrysler Town & Country minivan just three hours later!
SUV purchase
by 01/03/2018on
Amazing experience and purchase. I could not be happier with my vehicle and everyone that helped me from start to finish.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/15/2017on
We were looking for an SUV and they had the perfect one at the lot. Newer model, less miles and great price. This is the first time in my life that I and my family have had such a wonderful experience at a car lot. From the sales professional Bridney Harris to the managers Chase Carroll and Ryan Carroll, they just make you feel welcome and dont hover around you like a bunch of hungry vultures waiting on their prey. The worked with us in every way possible whether it was beating the current interest rate on my other vehicle or valuing our trade in. Mind you, we did not have the best credit and a very high amount of credit utilization on our report. Despite of all that, Chase was still able to work us in to a payment and interest range that was within our comfort zone. It would be an understatement to mention that they went above and beyond the expected. This is the first and probably the only dealership that makes car buying a fun and simplified process instead of a hectic one.
Minister
by 12/14/2017on
The Enterprise team was very cordial, helpful. Jonathan, our salesman was very informative, courteous, kind. A very delightful individual who you don't mind recommending him to a friend. No pressure, just a smooth transaction.
Great Sales Team!
by 11/09/2017on
Enterprise hired a great team at this location! Recommend them to anyone that's a first time buyer.
Easy and affordable car sales
by 11/01/2017on
I like the easy car buying process. Only thing I would like for them to change is not charge a transfer fee till you had a chance to look at the actual vehicle you want to purchase. I said this because you may test drive a vehicle with the same trim, but the one you pick may have more or less features than the one you test drove.
Excellent Sales and Service
by 10/24/2017on
I rented from Enterprise numerous times before and found that their cars are well taken care of and their customer service is excellent. That being said, I was not prepared for the excellent sales service. They took care of a lot of the paperwork like loan set up and insurance. They were very friendly and very professional in addition to providing a quality used car.
Agent-State Farm
by 08/29/2017on
The dealership worked very hard to help me prepare and purchase my car. I had an outstanding experience and would consider buying again from them in the future!
New to me SUV
by 08/22/2017on
Excellent experience. We were looking for a good SUV for my daughter, Q treated her with respect and answered all her questions. No hassles when she wanted AWD in the south. Q came up with just what she needed. We had wisdom teeth, a crazy thunderstorm and a trip to Texas and Q took it all in stride .
Excited
by 06/23/2017on
Buying a new (used) vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales in Pelham was a wonderful experience. The friendly customer service and frustration-free process was awesome! I am very pleased with my experience and will definitely return in the future when another vechicle is needed. Thank you Enterprise!