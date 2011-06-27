  1. Home
Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira CDX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Nubira
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55 in.
Front leg room42 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length179 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Gross weight3965 lbs.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track57.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Pacific Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
