Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,189
|$2,420
|Clean
|$1,563
|$1,943
|$2,150
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,451
|$1,610
|Rough
|$753
|$959
|$1,070
Estimated values
2002 Daewoo Nubira SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$1,955
|$2,161
|Clean
|$1,397
|$1,735
|$1,920
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,296
|$1,437
|Rough
|$673
|$856
|$955