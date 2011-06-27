  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Nubira
  4. Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Nubira
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,199
See Nubira Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,199
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/397.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,199
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,199
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,199
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55 in.
Front leg room42 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Length177 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.
Gross weight3690 lbs.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green
  • Brighton Gold
  • Galaxy White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,199
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,199
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,199
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Nubira Inventory

Related Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles