  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Nubira
  4. Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Nubira
Overview
See Nubira Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Galaxy White
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Nubira Inventory

Related Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles