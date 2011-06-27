  1. Home
Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira CDX Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Nubira
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.0/383.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower129 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2566 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
