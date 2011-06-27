Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Leganza SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,022
|$2,274
|Clean
|$1,379
|$1,776
|$1,998
|Average
|$990
|$1,285
|$1,445
|Rough
|$601
|$794
|$893
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Leganza SX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,173
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,492
|$1,909
|$2,140
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,381
|$1,548
|Rough
|$651
|$853
|$956
Estimated values
1999 Daewoo Leganza CDX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,306
|$2,580
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,026
|$2,266
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,466
|$1,639
|Rough
|$696
|$906
|$1,012