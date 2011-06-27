  1. Home
Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Lanos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
leather trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2447 lbs.
Gross weight3329 lbs.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy White
  • Granada Black
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Super Red
  • Deep Bluish Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
