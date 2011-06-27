  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Lanos
  4. Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos S Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Lanos
Overview
Starting MSRP
$9,999
See Lanos Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$9,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$9,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$9,999
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$9,999
power steeringyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Length160.4 in.
Curb weight2527 lbs.
Gross weight3408 lbs.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy White
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Deep Bluish Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$9,999
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$9,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$9,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Lanos Inventory

Related Used 2001 Daewoo Lanos S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles