Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos SX Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Lanos
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/419.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length166.8 in.
Curb weight2595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spinel Red
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Poly Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
