What's a Hardtop Convertible?

Hardtop convertibles offer the best of both worlds

    Connor Hoffman has worked in the automotive industry since 2018 in both editorial and public relations. He has tested and written about hundreds of cars and helped lead the media launches of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Connor is a correspondent at Edmunds and started his career at Car and Driver after a summer internship. He has also contributed to U.S. News & World Report and Capital One Autos. He loves four wheeling and camping in his fourth-gen 4Runner and hopes to one day restore a 60- or 80-Series Land Cruiser.

A hardtop convertible uses multiple sections of metals and plastics that fold mechanically into the car's trunk space using a dual-hinged trunklid. Soft-top convertibles, on the other hand, feature a retractable top made of polyester, vinyl and canvas, with a glass or plastic rear window.

These hardtop convertible cars are also called coupe cabriolets, and French manufacturers such as Peugeot were among the first to build the concept.

Pros and cons of a hardtop convertible

+Pro
Better rigidity: Hardtops offer more structural rigidity to the vehicle overall than a fabric soft top.

-Con
More expensive: Repairs can be costly due to the number of moving parts, mechanisms and sensors.

+Pro
Safer: You'll likely be safer inside a hardtop convertible in a crash, especially if it flips.

-Con
Heavier: BMW's hardtop convertible in the popular 4 Series was offered for years with a retractable hardtop, but now the German automaker only offers a soft top because it adds extra insulation and is lighter. BMW says that the soft top, which replaced the hardtop in 2021, is 40% lighter.

+Pro
Quieter:
Hardtop roofs cut down on wind noise that can be present with a fabric roof.

-Con
Takes up more space:
Retractable hardtop roofs take up more space in the trunk because the roof panels and other mechanisms need to be tucked away.

Hardtop convertibles for sale today

The list of hardtop convertibles you can buy today has dwindled due to their inherent design drawbacks and an overall slowing of convertible sales. Hardtop convertibles today are typically reserved for higher-end models such as the Ferrari 812 GTS, Porsche 911 Targa or Chevrolet Corvette. There have also been a few attempts at hardtop SUVs, including the Nissan Murano and Range Rover Evoque, but now the few left include popular off-roaders like the Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler, which we cover in a related story.

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet gave the legendary Corvette a transformative redesign with a new mid-engine layout, and buyers still have the option for a convertible — even on the high-performance Z06 and hybrid E-Ray. Chevy was able to keep trunk space the same on the Corvette convertible. The new hardtop folds behind the passenger seats and on top of the 6.2-liter V8 engine so you can enjoy the aural bliss of an American V8 behind your ears as you rip through curvy roads or on your daily commute. The only catch is that the V8 is no longer on display under the rear windshield, as it is on the coupe.

Starting MSRP (including destination): $76,995

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a dying breed. It's one of the only cheap, lightweight sports cars that still offers a drop-top and a manual transmission. The regular Miata MX-5 comes with a manual soft top that's easy to raise and lower quickly, while the coupe-like RF model gets the added security of a hardtop roof while not compromising any trunk space, which is already sparse. A more traditional hardtop was offered in the third-generation Miata, which sold from 2006 to 2015.

Starting MSRP (including destination): $38,195

Porsche 911 Targa 4

Porsche has a 911 variant for just about anyone. The Targa has been around for over half a century when Porsche introduced it as the first hardtop with a safety roll bar behind the seats. Almost 60 years later the Targa is essentially the same as other hardtops with a power-retractable roof panel that splits the difference between a coupe and a convertible.

Starting MSRP (including destination): $136,150

Notable hardtop convertibles that can be had as used models

Hardtop convertibles — and convertibles in general — used to be more popular than they are today. If you want to get behind the wheel of one, you might have better luck on the used market than walking into a showroom. Here are some noteworthy hardtop convertible models to keep an eye out for.

BMW 3 Series (2007-2013) and BMW 4 Series (2014-2020)

BMW introduced a hardtop version of its revered 3 Series convertible in 2007 with a three-piece steel retractable roof that is only available on the two-door model. The 3 Series has long been a favorite in the segment, and the model refresh also included introducing a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, making 300 horsepower available on the higher trims. It made the 3 Series the perfect blend of a sports car and highway cruiser. The hardtop convertible continued when the 3 Series was rebranded as the 4 Series and was sold until the 2020 model year.

BMW Z4 (2009-2016)

The second-generation Z4 was another BMW hardtop convertible, replacing the Coupe model from the previous generation. A soft-top version of the Z4 was sold alongside it from 2009 to 2016. The retractable roof was made from two pieces of aluminum and, according to BMW, only took 20 seconds to open and close.

Honda S2000 (2001-2009)

This high-revving open-air roadster was available in the early millennium with either a soft-top or a hardtop convertible roof for an added cost. The hardtop, however, was not automatic and needed to be manually installed and stored somewhere outside of the vehicle. When it was new, the S2000 had a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that featured an updated version of Honda's VTEC system. At the time, it packed the most horsepower per liter of any roadgoing car: 240 horsepower at 8,300 rpm and 153 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm.

Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class (1998-2020)

The Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class was the entry point to the German brand's convertible lineup, and it borrowed elements that made it nearly as fun to drive as Mercedes' halo roadster, the SL-Class. The last generation sold in the United States used a 241-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and dropped the optional manual transmission. When we tested the SLK-Class, we concluded that the Porsche Boxster remained the better choice.

Lexus SC 430 (2004-2010)

The Lexus SC 430 was introduced in the early 2000s as Lexus' return to the sport coupe market. This time around, however, the SC was offered with a retractable hardtop roof, making it the first Lexus convertible. Some drawbacks were back seats that were nearly useless and very little storage space in the trunk when the hardtop was lowered.

Lexus IS 250 and 350 C (2010-2015)

The IS 250 C and 350 C were the final Lexus hardtop convertibles before the automaker switched back to a soft top for the Lexus LC convertible. Notable features included an interior with high-quality materials and an eye-catching design. It was fairly quiet with the hardtop raised, and the roof took about 20 seconds to stow. The IS C's ride quality was smooth and stable, and the car felt composed even on rough pavement. Our editors at the time took issue with the performance of the IS 250 C's standard 2.5-liter V6 engine, but much of that was resolved by the pricier IS 350 C model.

