Used 2022 Chrysler Voyager Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG19/28 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)361.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower287 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,600 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length203.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors90.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.6 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheelbase121.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Curb weight4,330 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,600 lbs.
Gross weight6,055 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
Rear hip room64.8 in.
Folds into floor third row seatsyes
Safety
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$115
Packages
Fleet Security Group +$395
Mopar Interior Protection Package A +$695
Safety & Security Options
Mopar Roadside Emergency Kit +$195
Interior Options
Mopar Single Overhead DVD System +$1,195
Exterior Options
Mopar Splash Guards - Vehicle Set +$175
Mopar Running Boards/Splash Guards +$995
Mopar Protective Clear Film +$295
