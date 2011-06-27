  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Voyager
  4. 2020 Chrysler Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Chrysler Voyager LX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Voyager
More about the 2020 Voyager
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,795
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Rear Access Mobility Preparatory Group (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,795
2nd Row Stow N' Go Bucket Seats/3rd Row Stow N' Go (Fleet)yes
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yes
Single Rear Overhead DVD Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,795
MOPAR Protective Clear Filmyes
Power Sliding Doors (Fleet)yes
Black Stow N Place Roof Rackyes
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyes
MOPAR Splash Guards - Vehicle Setyes
Inflatable Spare Tire Kit (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4330 lbs.
Gross weight6055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.7 degrees
Length203.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Exterior Colors
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac/Alloy, cloth
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,795
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Chrysler Voyager LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars