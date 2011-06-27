Used 2002 Chrysler Voyager LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Voyager
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4038 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
