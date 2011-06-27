  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler Voyager LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Voyager
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.7 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
