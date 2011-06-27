  1. Home
Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Quick Order Package 29Fyes
Mobility Preparatory Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Power 8-Way Driver Seatyes
Light Graystone Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.1 degrees
Maximum payload1398 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
EPA interior volume195.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Blue Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere/Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige, leather
  • Black/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,995
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

