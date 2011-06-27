Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Town and Country Minivan
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,948*
Total Cash Price
$16,054
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,627*
Total Cash Price
$16,375
Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,509*
Total Cash Price
$21,994
S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,867*
Total Cash Price
$22,636
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,848*
Total Cash Price
$22,155
Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,306*
Total Cash Price
$16,696
Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,225*
Total Cash Price
$23,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,887
|Maintenance
|$1,597
|$482
|$919
|$194
|$2,448
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,071
|Financing
|$863
|$695
|$514
|$321
|$117
|$2,510
|Depreciation
|$3,987
|$1,611
|$1,418
|$1,257
|$1,128
|$9,401
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,089
|$5,727
|$5,945
|$5,037
|$7,150
|$33,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$492
|$937
|$198
|$2,497
|$5,753
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$905
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,092
|Financing
|$880
|$709
|$524
|$327
|$119
|$2,560
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$1,643
|$1,446
|$1,282
|$1,151
|$9,589
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,291
|$5,842
|$6,064
|$5,138
|$7,293
|$34,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$2,188
|$660
|$1,259
|$266
|$3,354
|$7,727
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,182
|$952
|$704
|$440
|$160
|$3,439
|Depreciation
|$5,462
|$2,207
|$1,943
|$1,722
|$1,545
|$12,879
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,822
|$7,846
|$8,145
|$6,901
|$9,796
|$46,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$2,252
|$680
|$1,296
|$274
|$3,452
|$7,952
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,251
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,217
|$980
|$725
|$453
|$165
|$3,539
|Depreciation
|$5,622
|$2,272
|$1,999
|$1,772
|$1,590
|$13,255
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,225
|$8,075
|$8,382
|$7,102
|$10,082
|$47,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,364
|Maintenance
|$2,204
|$665
|$1,268
|$268
|$3,378
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,224
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,191
|$959
|$709
|$443
|$161
|$3,464
|Depreciation
|$5,502
|$2,223
|$1,957
|$1,735
|$1,557
|$12,973
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,923
|$7,903
|$8,204
|$6,951
|$9,867
|$46,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$4,042
|Maintenance
|$1,661
|$501
|$956
|$202
|$2,546
|$5,866
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,114
|Financing
|$898
|$723
|$535
|$334
|$122
|$2,610
|Depreciation
|$4,146
|$1,675
|$1,475
|$1,307
|$1,173
|$9,777
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,493
|$5,956
|$6,183
|$5,238
|$7,436
|$35,306
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Town and Country Minivan Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,636
|Maintenance
|$2,316
|$699
|$1,333
|$281
|$3,550
|$8,178
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,008
|$745
|$465
|$170
|$3,640
|Depreciation
|$5,781
|$2,336
|$2,056
|$1,823
|$1,636
|$13,631
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,629
|$8,304
|$8,620
|$7,304
|$10,368
|$49,225
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Town and Country
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019