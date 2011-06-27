  1. Home
Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 29Pyes
Mobility Preparatory Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainmentyes
Rear Access Mobility Preparatory Groupyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Power Sunroofyes
MOPAR Body Color Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.1 degrees
Maximum payload1398 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
EPA interior volume195.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere/Sandstone Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
