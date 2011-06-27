Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Town and Country Minivan
S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,073*
Total Cash Price
$13,446
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,078*
Total Cash Price
$18,059
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,336*
Total Cash Price
$18,587
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,444*
Total Cash Price
$13,182
Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,393*
Total Cash Price
$18,191
Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,702*
Total Cash Price
$13,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$708
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$3,758
|Maintenance
|$488
|$919
|$195
|$2,331
|$1,381
|$5,313
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$940
|Financing
|$723
|$581
|$430
|$269
|$98
|$2,102
|Depreciation
|$3,516
|$1,369
|$1,205
|$1,068
|$958
|$8,115
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,275
|$5,857
|$4,980
|$6,996
|$5,965
|$32,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$5,047
|Maintenance
|$655
|$1,234
|$262
|$3,130
|$1,855
|$7,136
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,263
|Financing
|$971
|$781
|$578
|$362
|$132
|$2,824
|Depreciation
|$4,722
|$1,839
|$1,618
|$1,434
|$1,286
|$10,900
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,115
|$7,867
|$6,688
|$9,397
|$8,012
|$43,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,270
|$269
|$3,222
|$1,909
|$7,345
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,000
|$804
|$595
|$372
|$135
|$2,906
|Depreciation
|$4,860
|$1,892
|$1,665
|$1,476
|$1,324
|$11,218
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,439
|$8,096
|$6,884
|$9,671
|$8,246
|$44,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$694
|$715
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$3,684
|Maintenance
|$478
|$901
|$191
|$2,285
|$1,354
|$5,209
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$922
|Financing
|$709
|$570
|$422
|$264
|$96
|$2,061
|Depreciation
|$3,447
|$1,342
|$1,181
|$1,047
|$939
|$7,956
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,113
|$5,742
|$4,882
|$6,859
|$5,848
|$31,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$5,084
|Maintenance
|$660
|$1,243
|$264
|$3,153
|$1,869
|$7,188
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,272
|Financing
|$978
|$787
|$582
|$364
|$132
|$2,844
|Depreciation
|$4,757
|$1,852
|$1,630
|$1,445
|$1,296
|$10,979
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,196
|$7,924
|$6,737
|$9,465
|$8,070
|$43,393
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Town and Country Minivan Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$722
|$744
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$3,831
|Maintenance
|$497
|$937
|$199
|$2,376
|$1,408
|$5,417
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$959
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$275
|$100
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,585
|$1,396
|$1,228
|$1,089
|$977
|$8,274
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,438
|$5,972
|$5,077
|$7,133
|$6,082
|$32,702
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Town and Country
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country in Virginia is:not available
