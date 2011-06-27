  1. Home
Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 29Xyes
Luxury Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
506 watts stereo outputyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Uconnect Webyes
Light Graystone Seatsyes
2nd Row Fixed Bucket Seats w/3rd Row Stowyes
Removable Center Front Seat Consoleyes
Black Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.1 degrees
Maximum payload1398 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.
EPA interior volume196.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Crystal Blue Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
