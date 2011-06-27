Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country LX Fleet Features & Specs
|Overview
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340/480 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Quick Order Package 24F
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Light Shale Seats
|yes
|Power Convenience Group
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|MOPAR Exterior Appearance Group
|yes
|Black Side Rails and Crossbars
|yes
|MOPAR Body Color Running Boards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Front track
|65.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|143.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4335 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.33 cd.
|Angle of approach
|14.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|18.7 degrees
|Length
|202.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|121.2 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|225/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,175
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country LX Fleet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic