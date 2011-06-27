  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,535
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,535
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,535
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,535
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,535
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,535
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4340 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Exterior Colors
  • Cognac Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,535
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,535
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles