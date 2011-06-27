  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country Family Value Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Town and Country
More about the 2004 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,855
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,855
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,855
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,855
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,855
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3988 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,855
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country Family Value info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles