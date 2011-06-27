  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,445
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,445
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,445
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,445
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles