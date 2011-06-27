Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Curb weight4107 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Navy Blue
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
