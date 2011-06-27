  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Town and Country
More about the 2002 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,340
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,340
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,340
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,340
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,340
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4471 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,340
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,340
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles