Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4538 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width79 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
