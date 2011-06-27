Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4628 lbs.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles