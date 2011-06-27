  1. Home
Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LXi Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
Measurements
Length199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4462 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
