Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country SX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Golden White Pearl Tricoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
