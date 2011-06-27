  1. Home
Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country SX Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room68.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
Measurements
Length186.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3877 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Flame Red
