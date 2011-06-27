Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,171
|$1,433
|Clean
|$588
|$1,067
|$1,311
|Average
|$473
|$859
|$1,067
|Rough
|$359
|$651
|$824
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,175
|$1,433
|Clean
|$598
|$1,071
|$1,311
|Average
|$481
|$862
|$1,067
|Rough
|$365
|$653
|$824
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$535
|$1,127
|$1,424
|Clean
|$488
|$1,027
|$1,303
|Average
|$393
|$827
|$1,061
|Rough
|$298
|$627
|$819
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$583
|$1,149
|$1,433
|Clean
|$532
|$1,047
|$1,311
|Average
|$428
|$843
|$1,067
|Rough
|$324
|$639
|$824
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Town and Country SX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$725
|$1,208
|$1,446
|Clean
|$661
|$1,100
|$1,323
|Average
|$532
|$886
|$1,077
|Rough
|$403
|$672
|$831