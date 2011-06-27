  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room68.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity167 cu.ft.
Length199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3951 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place59.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone White
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Bright White
