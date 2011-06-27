Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Town and Country LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,167
|$1,431
|Clean
|$582
|$1,064
|$1,309
|Average
|$468
|$856
|$1,066
|Rough
|$355
|$649
|$822
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$495
|$1,117
|$1,431
|Clean
|$451
|$1,018
|$1,309
|Average
|$363
|$820
|$1,066
|Rough
|$275
|$621
|$822
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Town and Country 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$441
|$1,015
|$1,309
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$619
|$822