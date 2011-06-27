  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Town and Country
More about the 1994 Town and Country
Overview
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity141 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3977 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chrysler Town and Country Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles