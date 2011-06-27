Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4204 lbs.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
