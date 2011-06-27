Estimated values
1992 Chrysler Town and Country 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$481
|$1,107
|$1,422
|Clean
|$439
|$1,009
|$1,301
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,059
|Rough
|$268
|$615
|$817
