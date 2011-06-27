  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler TC
  4. Used 1990 Chrysler TC
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chrysler TC Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 TC
More about the 1990 TC
Overview
See TC Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base93.0 in.
Length175.8 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
See TC Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chrysler TC Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles