Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sebring
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
beverage cooleryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room48.5 in.
Exterior Options
Silver Steel Hard Topyes
Inferno Red Hard Topyes
White Gold Hard Topyes
Bright Silver Hard Topyes
Brilliant Black Hard Topyes
Stone White Hard Topyes
Deep Water Blue Hard Topyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length193.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/55R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
